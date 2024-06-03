Forex Today: US data dominate the mood in the FX space

The loss of impetus in the US manufacturing sector sparked a deeper pullback in the Greenback and supported further the recovery of the risk-associated assets at the beginning of a week ruled by the ECB event and US Nonfarm Payrolls.
Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, June 4:
The USD Index (DXY) dropped markedly and flirted with three-week lows near the 104.00 neighbourhood. On June 4, Factory Orders take centre stage seconded by the JOLTs Job Openings and the RCM/TIPP Economic Optimism Index.
EUR/USD advanced for the third session in a row and challenged the key 1.0900 barrier amidst generalized Dollar weakness. The release of Germany’s labour market report and EMU’s Consumer Inflation Expectations will be at the centre of the debate on the domestic docket on June 4.
GBP/USD advanced to just pips away from the key 1.2800 hurdle, or multi-week highs, on Monday. The BRC Retail Sales Monitor is expected across the Channel on June 4.
The weaker Dollar and diminishing US yields prompted USD/JPY to recede to multi-session lows in the sub-156.00 region at the beginning of the week. In Japan, a JGB 10-year Auction is only due on June 4.
The increasing selling pressure in the Greenback motivated AUD/USD to advance to the proximity of the 0.6700 mark. On June 4, Business Inventories, Current Account and final Retail Sales are all due in Oz.
WTI prices receded for the third consecutive week and broke below the $77.00 mark per barrel on Monday, as traders digested the bearish tone from the OPEC+ meeting on Sunday.
Gold prices charted a strong advance to the $2,350 region on the back of the intense sell-off in the Dollar and declining US yields across the curve. By the same token, Silver followed suit and reversed three consecutive sessions of losses.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD refocuses on 0.6700 and beyond
The unabated selling pressure in the Greenback propped up broad-based extra gains in the risk complex, sending AUD/USD to the boundaries of 0.6700 the figure, up for the third session in a row.
EUR/USD: Next on the upside comes 1.0980
EUR/USD maintained its constructive bias well in place at the beginning of the new trading week and flirted with the key 1.0900 barrier on the back of the generalized offered stance in the US Dollar.
Gold holding within familiar levels around $2,350
Gold extends its recovery and trades above $2,340 in the American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield loses nearly 2% on the day below 4.5% following the disappointing PMI data, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
Ethereum remains in horizontal trend, net outflows across crypto exchanges top $3 billion
Ethereum (ETH) sustained a week-long horizontal trend on Monday following massive exchange outflows in the past seven days, which coincided with increased ETH fund inflows.
How the Federal Reserve drives the boom-bust cycle
The Federal Reserve was sold as a way to "provide the nation with a safer, more flexible, and more stable monetary and financial system." That's not what the central bank does.