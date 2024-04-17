Forex Today: UK inflation data support Pound Sterling, US Dollar consolidates before Fedspeak

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, April 17:

The US Dollar holds steady against its major rivals after ending Tuesday on a bullish note. The US economic docket will not offer any high-impact data releases but several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers will be delivering speeches on Wednesday. Eurostat will release revisions to March inflation data during the European trading hours.

US Dollar price this week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.21% -0.05% 0.42% 0.84% 0.80% 0.65% -0.20% EUR -0.21% -0.27% 0.22% 0.63% 0.60% 0.45% -0.43% GBP 0.05% 0.27% 0.49% 0.92% 0.86% 0.71% -0.17% CAD -0.43% -0.22% -0.49% 0.41% 0.38% 0.22% -0.64% AUD -0.83% -0.63% -0.90% -0.40% -0.02% -0.18% -1.04% JPY -0.79% -0.59% -0.84% -0.38% 0.03% -0.13% -1.03% NZD -0.64% -0.43% -0.71% -0.21% 0.20% 0.17% -0.86% CHF 0.21% 0.42% 0.16% 0.64% 1.04% 1.01% 0.85% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

The UK's Office for National Statistics reported early Wednesday that annual inflation, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), edged lower to 3.2% in March from 3.4% in February. Additionally, core CPI rose 4.2% in the same period. Both of these readings came in above analysts' estimates and helped Pound Sterling gather strength. After spending the Asian session in a tight channel slightly above 1.2400, GBP/USD gained traction and rose toward 1.2450.

Hawkish comments from Fed officials and the cautious market stance helped the USD find demand in the American session and the USD Index closed the fifth consecutive day in positive territory on Tuesday. Early Wednesday, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield moves sideways above 4.65% and US stock index futures trade marginally lower. Israel said that it will retaliate against Iran and a war cabinet meeting to decide on the appropriate response will be reportedly held on Wednesday.

EUR/USD recovered modestly after falling toward 1.0600 on Tuesday and closed the day virtually unchanged. The pair stays relatively quiet and moves up and down in a narrow band above 1.0600 in the European morning.

Gold failed to make a decisive move in either direction on Tuesday as rising US Treasury bond yields made it difficult for the precious metal to benefit from the cautious market mood. XAU/USD continues to move sideways above $2,370 early Wednesday.

The data from New Zealand showed in the early Asian session on Wednesday that the CPI rose 4% on a yearly basis in the first quarter, down sharply from the 4.7% increase recorded in the previous quarter. On a quarterly basis, the CPI was up 0.6%. NZD/USD stretched higher after this report and was last seen trading in positive territory slightly above 0.5900.

USD/JPY touched a yet another multi-decade high near 154.80 on Tuesday. The pair retreated slightly in the Asian session and seems to have stabilized at around 154.50.