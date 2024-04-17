Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains steady above $2,350 amid market caution

- Gold price hovers close to record highs amid market caution ahead of Israel's response to Iran's assault.
- Israel's third meeting of the war cabinet, initially scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed until Wednesday.
- Gold demand may encounter hurdles as Fed Chair Powell emphasized that reaching the 2% inflation target will require more time than previously expected.
Gold price holds ground near $2,380 per troy ounce on Wednesday, hovering close to record highs as traders exercise caution ahead of Israel's response to Iran's air strike on Saturday. A Reuters report indicated that a third meeting of Israel's war cabinet, initially scheduled for Tuesday to decide on a reaction to Iran's unprecedented direct attack, was postponed until Wednesday.
Furthermore, sources cited by The Jerusalem Post disclosed that Israel has purportedly finalized plans for a counterstrike against Iran. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced late on Tuesday that new sanctions targeting Iran, alongside sanctions against entities supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iran's Defense Ministry, will be enforced in the coming days.
Meanwhile, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell, speaking at the Wilson Center in Washington on Tuesday, tempered expectations for rate cuts. Powell noted that the US economy has shown significant strength and recent data indicates a lack of substantial progress on inflation this year. He emphasized that achieving the 2% inflation target will take "longer than expected." The prospect of higher interest rates typically reduces the appeal of non-yielding assets such as Gold.
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the likelihood of interest rates remaining unchanged in the June meeting has risen to 84.8% from Monday’s 78.7%. Investors will closely monitor speeches from Federal Reserve officials this week, as well as Thursday's US Initial Jobless Claims, for further insight into the direction of monetary policy.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2381.98
|Today Daily Change
|-0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|2382.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2271.69
|Daily SMA50
|2153.19
|Daily SMA100
|2093.83
|Daily SMA200
|2014.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2398.29
|Previous Daily Low
|2363.1
|Previous Weekly High
|2431.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|2303.02
|Previous Monthly High
|2236.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|2039.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2376.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2384.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2364.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2346.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2329.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2399.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2416.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2434.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds the bounce toward 0.6450 as USD takes a breather
AUD/USD bounces back from levels unseen since mid-November, eyeing 0.6450 in early Europe on Wednesday. The US Dollar pauses its upsurge, induced by policy divergence and hawkish Fed commentaries. However, a market caution limits the pair's upside.
USD/JPY stays defensive below 155.00 on Japan's FX intervention risks
USD/JPY remains defensive below 155.00 early Wednesday, as the Japanese Yen draws support from impending Japanese intervention risks. A minor pullback in the US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields also weigh on the pair ahead of more Fedspeak.
Gold remains steady above $2,350 amid market caution
Gold price holds ground near $2,380 per troy ounce on Wednesday, hovering close to record highs as traders exercise caution ahead of Israel's response to Iran's air strike on Saturday.
Fetch.ai Price Prediction: FET must hold above $1.70 for strength
Fetch.ai is trading with a bearish bias. It comes as chatter about the proposed integration with the Ocean Protocol and the SIngularityNET ecosystem remains fresh.
UK CPI March Preview: Inflation pressures to dissipate further, adding to bets of BoE rate cuts
The March UK CPI report will be released by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday. United Kingdom’s headline and core annual inflation are set to ease in March. The UK CPI report could hint at the BoE’s interest rate cut, rocking the Pound Sterling.