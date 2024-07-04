Forex Today: UK goes to polls, US Dollar remains fragile on Independence Day

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, July 4:
The US Dollar (USD) seems to have stabilized after suffering large losses against its rivals on Wednesday. Financial markets in the US will remain closed in observance of the Independence Day holiday on Thursday. The economic calendar will not offer any high-impact data releases but investors will keep a close eye on the United Kingdom exit polls as voters cast ballots in a snap general election called by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
US Dollar PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.74%
|-0.82%
|0.42%
|-0.34%
|-0.69%
|-0.30%
|0.58%
|EUR
|0.74%
|-0.31%
|0.85%
|0.09%
|-0.07%
|0.13%
|0.99%
|GBP
|0.82%
|0.31%
|1.15%
|0.41%
|0.25%
|0.44%
|1.31%
|JPY
|-0.42%
|-0.85%
|-1.15%
|-0.76%
|-1.04%
|-0.72%
|0.16%
|CAD
|0.34%
|-0.09%
|-0.41%
|0.76%
|-0.30%
|0.03%
|0.90%
|AUD
|0.69%
|0.07%
|-0.25%
|1.04%
|0.30%
|0.20%
|1.14%
|NZD
|0.30%
|-0.13%
|-0.44%
|0.72%
|-0.03%
|-0.20%
|0.89%
|CHF
|-0.58%
|-0.99%
|-1.31%
|-0.16%
|-0.90%
|-1.14%
|-0.89%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Following the announcement of the snap election in the UK, opinion polls consistently showed that the main opposition Labor Party is projected to win a landslide, with Sir Keir Starmer becoming the new Prime Minister. Exit polls are expected to be announced shortly after voting ends at 22:00 local time (21:00 GMT). The final outcome is likely to be confirmed in the early morning hours on Friday.
On Wednesday, disappointing macroeconomic data releases from the US caused the USD to face strong selling pressure. The ADP reported that the private sector payrolls grew 150,000, below the market expectation of 160,000, and the ISM Services PMI slumped to 48.8 in June from 53.8 in May, pointing to a contraction in the service sector's business activity. The USD Index declined sharply in the American session and came within a touching distance of 105.00 before staging a technical correction. At the time of press, the index was fluctuating in a tight channel at around 105.30.
EUR/USD climbed to its highest level in three weeks above 1.0810 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. The pair stays in a consolidation phase and trades slightly below 1.0800 in the European morning on Thursday.
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced toward 1.2800 on Wednesday. After correcting lower toward the end of the American session, the pair holds steady at around 1.2750 early Thursday.
Gold turned north and rose above $2,360 for the first time in two weeks as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield fell nearly 2% following the dismal data releases from the US on Wednesday. XAU/USD struggles to preserve its bullish momentum and trades near mid-$2,350s to start the European session.
After reaching its highest level in nearly four decades near 162.00 on Wednesday, USD/JPY started to edge lower and was last seen trading in negative territory below 161.50.
Economic Indicator
Parliamentary Election
The U.K. Parliamentary Election released by the United Kingdom Parliament elects 650 members to the United Kingdom's Lower House of Parliament. It is a significant event to determine the appropriate stance of monetary policy and assesses the risks to its long-run goals of price stability and sustainable economic growth in the u.K. The election might affect the GBP volatility.Read more.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2750 on UK election day
GBP/USD is trading sideways near 1.2750 in the European session on Thursday. A broadly softer US Dollar keeps the pair afloat but traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the Pound Sterling, as UK voters head to polls.
EUR/USD steadies below 1.0800 ahead of ECB Accounts
EUR/USD keeps its range below 1.0800 in the European morning on Thursday. This upside is attributed to a decline in the US Dollar due to the escalated speculations of a September Fed rate cut. ECB Accounts is next in focus.
Gold trades with caution above $2,350, as focus shifts to US NFP
Gold price has reversed early gains to trade cautiously above $2,350 on Thursday. Sustained US Dollar weakness alongside sluggish US Treasury bond yields keeps the downside in Gold price capped amid the July 4 US holiday-thinned market conditions. Friday's NFP data eyed.
Binance coin poised for an 11% crash
Binance Coin breached its ascending trendline support on Wednesday and declines 3% on Thursday. On-chain analysis reveals a long-to-short ratio below one, indicating bearish sentiment and suggesting a potential price downturn for BNB in the days ahead.
Global strategy 3Q 2024
The latest economic and inflation data support a normalisation of monetary policy. The ECB started by cutting interest rates for the first time in June, while the US Fed is still waiting.