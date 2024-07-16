Forex Today: UK, EMU inflation come to the fore along with US data

Tuesday’s inconclusive price action in the FX universe came on the back of incessant speculation of a rate cut by the Fed in September, leaving the US Dollar and most of the risk-linked assets almost unchanged from Monday’s closing levels.
Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, July 17:
The USD Index (DXY) hovered around the low-104.00s after the effects from better-than-expected US Retail Sales fizzled out towards the end of Tuesday’s session.The usual weekly Mortgage Applications are due in the first turn on July 17, seconded by Building Permits, Housing Starts, Industrial Production and the Fed Beige Book. In addition, the Fed’s Barkin and Waller are also due to speak.
EUR/USD managed to leave behind the earlier knee-jerk and revisited the 1.0900 zone. On July 17, the final Inflation Rate in the broader Euroland will be the salient event on the old continent.
GBP/USD traded in a vacillating fashion, although it succeeded in keeping business near recent peaks just below 1.3000. The release of UK Inflation Rate takes centre stage on July 17.
USD/JPY added to Monday’s gains on the back of the resumption of the selling pressure around the Japanese currency. The Reuters Tankan Index is expected on July 17.
AUD/USD dropped markedly to multi-day lows near 0.6710, adding to Monday’s pullback amidst lower commodity prices and small gains in the Greenback. The Leading Index tracked by Westpac and the speech by the RBA’s Simon are due in Oz on July 17.
Persistent demand concerns weighed on traders and prompted WTI prices to retreat for the third session in a row and approach the $80.00 mark per barrel.
Prices of Gold advanced to a record high past the $2,460 mark per ounce troy as traders continued to assess rate cuts by the Fed. Its cousin Silver followed suit and rose past the $31.00 mark per ounce after two daily retracements in a row.
AUD/USD faces strong resistance around 0.6800
Further weakness saw AUD/USD retreat further and add to Monday’s decline in response to the slight advance in the US Dollar and declining prices in the commodity space.
EUR/USD: Sellers lack conviction so far
EUR/USD revisited the sub-1.0900 region before regaining balance and close Tuesday’s session with marginal gains amidst some loss of momentum in the Greenback and rising bets of an interest rate cut by the Fed in September.
Gold reaches fresh record highs above $2,460
Following a short-lasting correction in the early American session, Gold gathers bullish momentum and trades a new all-time high above $2,450. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red near 4.2%, fuelling XAU/USD's rally.
Meme coins rally amidst Ethereum ETF approval hype, PEPE extends gains by 10%
PEPE, a meme coin built on Ethereum, and based on a popular frog-themed meme has rallied in double digits on Tuesday. As crypto market participants await the Securities & Exchange Commission’s approval of a Spot Ethereum ETF, meme coins have started recovering from their decline in the first week of July.
Despite upside surprise, Retail Sales show lost momentum
Despite lower sales at autos dealers and at gas stations, retail spending held steady in June. Excluding those categories, it was the best month since January 2023, and that means upside risk for Q2 consumer spending.