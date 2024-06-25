Forex Today: The FX universe remains in waiting mode

The US Dollar recouped part of the ground lost following Monday’s negative session along with a decent bounce in US yields, while expectations for a Fed rate cut in September and December remained in place among investors.
Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, June 26:
The USD Index (DXY) left behind Monday’s pullback and rose to the 105.80 region, accompanied by a humble rebound in US yields, while disappointing Consumer Confidence readings propped up rate-cut bets. On June 26, MBA will report on the usual weekly Mortgage Applications ahead of New Home Sales.
EUR/USD resumed its downward impulse and revisited the sub-1.0700 region against the backdrop of a decent move higher in the Greenback. Germany’s Consumer Confidence gauged by GfK will be unveiled on June 26 along with a speech by the ECB’s P. Lane.
GBP/USD alternated gains with losses after an unsuccessful attempt to surpass the 1.2700 barrier. The CBI Distributive Trades are only due on June 26 across the Channel.
USD/JPY traded just below the 160.00 level amidst persistent concerns surrounding the likelihood of FX intervention. The Japanese docket will be empty on June 26.
AUD/USD set aside Monday’s bull run and revisited the 0.6630–0.6640 band amidst the US Dollar’s gains. In Oz, Westpac’s Leading Index is due on June 26, prior to the RBA’s Monthly CPI Indicator and the speech by the RBA’s L. Kent.
WTI prices corrected slightly lower after hitting new monthly highs just below the $82.00 mark per barrel ahead of key US inventories data.
The stronger Dollar and higher US yields played against the continuation of Monday’s advance in Gold prices, which hovered around the $2,320 zone. Silver added to the ongoing weakness and dropped to multi-day lows, breaking below the key $29.00 mark per ounce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
