Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, September 1:
The dollar remained under selling pressure, reaching fresh lows against most major rivals after a mild bullish corrective movement. The Dollar Index fell to its lowest in almost 2-year, incapable to recover after Fed’s latest announcement of a monetary policy shift. The Japanese currency was the weakest, ending the day in the red against the dollar.
The shared currency flirted with yearly highs against its American rival but was unable to break above it. GBP/USD and AUD/USD, on the other hand, reached fresh 2020 highs.
Upbeat Chinese data brought some homes, alongside news that the country will start using one of its coronavirus vaccine on risk groups. The pandemic, however, continues expanding worldwide, with over 25 million recorded cases. Slow economic growth remains in the spotlight.
Equities closed mixed in the US, and mostly down in Europe, as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of a busy week.
Commodities traded unevenly, as crude oil prices edged lower, weighed by stocks' weakness, while gold prices edged higher. Spot settled at around $1,970.00 a troy ounce, slowly crawling back towards the 2,000 threshold.
Cryptocurrency Market News: Ethereum blasts through $430 looking for a new 2020-high
The RBA is having a monetary policy meeting this Tuesday.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD challenges 0.7400 ahead of RBA’s decision
The AUD/USD pair holds on to most of its intraday gains near the 0.74 level, ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy announcement.
USD/JPY up for the day, but still bearish
he American currency was able to advance only against its Japanese rival this Monday, although the pair was incapable to retain the 106.00 level.
XAU/USD holds past the broken triangle formation at $1972 per ounce
Gold has pushed higher on Monday despite the volume being low due to the UK bank holiday. There have been some slightly bearish comments from Fed officials as Bostic stated the recovery is happening but data is showing signs of slowing.
XRP/USD is still suffering from the last double top and might not recover above $0.30
XRP has been generally weaker than the rest of top coins and has been unable to hit a new 2020-high. The last double top formed on August 17 got a lot of continuation and bears managed to crack $0.30.
WTI climbs to fresh daily highs around mid-$43s
After spending the second half of the previous week under modest bearish pressure, crude oil prices started the new week on a strong footing. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading near $43.50, gaining 1.25% on a daily basis.