Cryptocurrency Market News: Ethereum blasts through $430 looking for a new 2020-high

Here is what you need to know on Thursday 1, September

BTC/USD is trading at $11,717 looking for that leg up above the crucial $12,000 resistance level to finally consolidate its daily uptrend again.

ETH/USD is on the verge of a new 2020-high and a two-year high as well. The daily uptrend is back with full force with bulls trading above both EMAs.

XRP/USD is far weaker and it’s struggling to stay above the daily EMAs. The $0.30 resistance level is still the most crucial point for bulls.

BitShares is today’s biggest winner with a 64% price boost in the past 24 hours followed by UMA at 42% and Ameplforth with 25%. Other notable gainers were Kusama, Yearn.Finance, reaching $38,000 and Ren.

Chart of the day: YFI/USD 4-hour chart

Market

The majority of the market has managed to recover from the dip to $349 billion total market capitalization to a high of $379 billion currently. Most of this was due to altcoins, especially Ethereum, gaining a lot of traction over Bitcoin which has been losing a lot of market dominance, currently at 57% only.

Justin Sun, known for his controversial takes on crypto and ridiculous promotions has stated that a ‘very important and bold decision’ will happen to the TRON ecosystem in the following days.

I’ve made a very important & bold decision which I’ll announce in the following days. It’ll hugely benefit $TRX/ $BTT/ $JST/ $WIN & the whole #TRON community. A new start! A new experiment! A new adventure! The best is yet to come! — Justin Sun (@justinsuntron) August 30, 2020

Industry

CoinMarketCap has suffered a significant loss after the leadership team leaves. Right after the acquisition from Binance, five executives of CMC including the CEO are now out. The platform faced a lot of criticism after the acquisition due to a new ranking algorithm that seemed to benefit Binance.

Quote of the day