Forex Today: Risk aversion continues to dominate the FX space

Further gains saw the Greenback clinch new highs against the backdrop of higher yields and firmer speculation of a Fed’s rate cut by year end. In the meantime, persistent geopolitical concerns kept the price action in the risk complex depressed.
Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, April 17:
The Greenback retained its bullish stance and surged to fresh highs for 2024, reaching approximately 106.50 on the USD Index (DXY). On April 17, the usual weekly Mortgage Applications tracked by MBA, the Fed’s Beige Book and Net Long-term TIC Flows are all due.
EUR/USD extended its bearish note to the boundaries of the 1.0600 level, hitting new lows for the year. The final Inflation Rate in the broader euro bloc will take centre stage on April 17.
GBP/USD exchanged gains with losses and approached the 1.2400 region, or fresh YTD lows. In the UK, the Inflation Rate for the month of March is scheduled for April 17.
USD/JPY rose to new highs near 154.80 amidst higher US yields and the slight uptick in the Dollar. In Japan, the Reuters Tankan Index and Balance of Trade readings come on April 17.
AUD/USD dropped for the third session in a row, briefly breaking below the 0.6400 support. The Leading Index gauged by Westpac is due on April 17.
WTI kept the choppiness well in place, always amidst the multi-session consolidative theme around $85.00 per barrel.
Prices of Gold added to Monday’s uptick and flirted with the $2,400 mark per troy ounce. Silver, in the meantime, could not sustain a move to the $29.00 zone per ounce and ended the session with marked losses.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD favours extra retracements in the short term
AUD/USD kept the negative stance well in place and briefly broke below the key 0.6400 support to clinch a new low for the year on the back of the strong dollar and mixed results from the Chinese docket.
EUR/USD now shifts its attention to 1.0500
The ongoing upward momentum of the Greenback prompted EUR/USD to lose more ground, hitting new lows for 2024 around 1.0600, driven by the significant divergence in monetary policy between the Fed and the ECB.
Gold aiming to re-conquer the $2,400 level
Gold stages a correction on Tuesday and fluctuates in negative territory near $2,370 following Monday's upsurge. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to push higher above 4.6% and makes it difficult for XAU/USD to gain traction.
Bitcoin price defends $60K as whales hold onto their BTC despite market dip
Bitcoin (BTC) price still has traders and investors at the edge of their seats as it slides further away from its all-time high (ATH) of $73,777. Some call it a shakeout meant to dispel the weak hands, while others see it as a buying opportunity.
Friday's Silver selloff may have actually been great news for silver bulls!
Silver endured a significant selloff last Friday. Was this another step forward in the bull market? This may seem counterintuitive, but GoldMoney founder James Turk thinks it was a positive sign for silver bulls.