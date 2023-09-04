Forex Today: Quiet markets, focus turns to the RBA

The key event during the Asian session will be the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting. No change is expected in interest rates. Additionally, the final reading of Services PMIs will be released. Later in the day, Eurozone wholesale inflation and US Factory Orders data are due.
Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, September 5:
On a quiet session, the US Dollar Index fell modestly and held above 104.00, near monthly highs on a quiet session with Wall Street closed due to Labor Day. US stock futures fell marginally. On Tuesday, July Factory Orders are due.
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde did not provide any new information in her speech on Monday. German trade data came in better than expected, while Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence dropped further in September to -21.5. EUR/USD moderately rose but was unable to consolidate above 1.0800. The bias remains to the downside, with support at 1.0760. On Tuesday, Lagarde will speak again, Eurostat will release the August Producer Price Index, and the final Service PMIs are due.
GBP/USD rose from below 1.2600 to the 1.2630 area. The Pound outperformed with EUR/GBP falling below 0.8550. The final Service PMI from the UK is due on Tuesday.
USD/JPY continued to rise and climbed to the 146.50 area. A consolidation above that level would strengthen the bullish outlook.
AUD/USD closed around the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) around 0.6460, with modestly gains amid a weaker US Dollar. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision on Tuesday. It is widely anticipated that the RBA will maintain its key interest rate at 4.1%. This meeting will mark the final one with Philip Lowe serving as governor of the RBA.
NZD/USD continued to trade sideways, with a crucial support level at 0.5900 and trading below the 20-day SMA at 0.5970. To indicate a more sustainable recovery, the Kiwi needs to achieve a daily close above 0.6000.
USD/CAD maintained its gains from Friday but struggled to decisively break above 1.3600. The Bank of Canada will have its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.
Gold closed near the $1,940 area for the third consecutive day. It continues to trade sideways after failing to break above $1,950 and the 100-day SMA. Silver experienced its fourth consecutive day of losses, slipping slightly below $24.00.
Crude oil prices maintained their recent gains, with the WTI barrel hovering around $85.00. These gains were supported by output cuts from Russia and Saudi Arabia, as well as hopes for additional stimulus measures from China.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady consolidating near 1.0800 Premium
EUR/USD recorded gains on Monday, although it failed to sustain above 1.0800. The pair experienced a rebound following Friday's lowest close in two months, benefiting from a decline of the US Dollar. On Tuesday, the Final Service PMIs and the US Factory Orders data are due.
AUD/USD steady around 0.6460 ahead of the RBA Premium
AUD/USD rose on Monday, recovering some of Friday's losses. The pair is currently hovering around the 20-day SMA at 0.6460, as investors await the upcoming Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting. No change is expected.
Gold bulls run out of steam below $1,950 hurdle, United States, China data eyed
Gold price remains depressed around $1,938, extending Friday’s pullback from the monthly high after a downbeat start to the week. The yellow metal marked a dull performance the previous day amid the United States Labor Day Holiday.
USDC ecosystem likely to find a boost soon, expert says, as stablecoin market cap rises $663 million
Pro-crypto Faisal Khan has hinted at a possible announcement from Circle’s Jeremy Allaire, likely to boost the USDC ecosystem. Ripple attorney John Deaton has resounded the speculation, pointing to a possible “big” news to excite the market.
September's key themes: The goldilocks scenario, the central bank tightening end and a much-anticipated IPO
The US markets are closed on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday, which should mean that markets are quiet at the start of the week. However, September can be an epoch-shifting month for financial markets, and historically one that is bad for equities.