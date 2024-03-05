Forex Today: PMI data could wake markets up ahead of key risk events

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, March 5:
Major currency pairs continue to fluctuate in familiar ranges early Tuesday following Monday's indecisive action. ISM Services PMI survey for February and Factory orders data for January will be featured in the US economic docket in the American session. S&P will also release final revisions to February PMI for the EU, Germany, the UK and the US.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will present the semi-annual Monetary Policy Report on Wednesday and Thursday, the European Central Bank will announce policy decisions on Thursday and the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the February jobs report on Friday.
The US Dollar (USD) struggled to gather strength against its rivals in the first half of the day on Monday. The bearish opening seen in Wall Street, however, helped the currency hold its ground and the USD Index (DXY) closed the day virtually unchanged. In the European morning on Tuesday, DXY trades marginally higher but stays below 104.00. In the meantime, US stock index futures are down between 0.3% and 0.5%, pointing to a cautious market mood, while the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays quiet at around 4.2%.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.07%
|0.11%
|0.17%
|0.42%
|0.01%
|0.35%
|0.10%
|EUR
|-0.07%
|0.04%
|0.10%
|0.33%
|-0.05%
|0.26%
|0.05%
|GBP
|-0.10%
|-0.03%
|0.06%
|0.29%
|-0.10%
|0.24%
|0.01%
|CAD
|-0.17%
|-0.10%
|-0.07%
|0.21%
|-0.15%
|0.16%
|-0.07%
|AUD
|-0.42%
|-0.33%
|-0.29%
|-0.23%
|-0.39%
|-0.07%
|-0.28%
|JPY
|-0.02%
|0.07%
|0.06%
|0.16%
|0.37%
|0.34%
|0.09%
|NZD
|-0.36%
|-0.26%
|-0.25%
|-0.18%
|0.07%
|-0.35%
|-0.21%
|CHF
|-0.11%
|-0.04%
|-0.01%
|0.06%
|0.30%
|-0.11%
|0.24%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Despite the choppy action seen in foreign exchange markets, Gold gathered bullish momentum and extended its rally to a fresh 2024-high above $2,100 on Monday, rising more than 1.5% on a daily basis. XAU/USD consolidates its gains above $2,110 in the early European session.
Gold price flirts with multi-month peak, bulls await more cues on Fed rate-cut path.
EUR/USD closed marginally higher on Monday but retreated to the 1.0850 area early Tuesday. Eurostat will release Producer Price Index (PPI) data for January later in the session.
The data from Japan showed early Tuesday that Tokyo Consumer Price Index jumped to 2.6% on a yearly basis in February from 1.8% in January. Tokyo CPI ex Food and Energy edged lower to 3.1% from 3.3% in the same period. USD/JPY showed no immediate reaction to these reading and was last seen moving sideways at around 150.50.
Japanese Yen bulls shrug off stronger Tokyo CPI print, subdued USD price action.
While speaking at the National People's Congress (NPC) annual meeting on Tuesday, China’s Premier Li Qiang noted that the foundation of China's economic recovery is not solid yet. According to Reuters, China is expected to set a growth target of 5% for 2024. AUD/USD came under bearish pressure during the Asian trading hours and was last seen losing nearly 0.5% on the day at around 0.6480.
Australian Dollar moves below a psychological level amid a stable US Dollar.
GBP/USD closed the second consecutive trading day in positive territory on Monday but reversed its direction after encountering resistance at around 1.2700. The pair stays on the back foot early Tuesday and edged lower toward 1.2670.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates near 1.0850, awaiting US PMIs
EUR/USD continues to move up and down in a narrow range at around 1.0850 on Tuesday. The pair stays on the defensive, as the US Dollar finds its feet amid a risk-averse market environment. US ISM Services PMI and Fedspeak hold the key ahead.
GBP/USD holds recovery below 1.2700 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is recovering ground but remains below 1.2700 in the European session on Tuesday. Resurgent haven demand for the US Dollar amid renewed China economic concerns keeps the GBP/USD rebound in check. US ISM Services PMI is awaited.
Gold extends rally beyond $2,120, closes in on all-time highs
Gold gathered bullish momentum and reached a new 2024 high above $2,120 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red below 4.2%, helping XAU/USD push higher ahead of key US data releases.
XRP price rally to $0.70 looks likely despite mass profit-taking
XRP price climbed to a high of $0.6685 on Tuesday, before correcting to $0.6410. XRP price appears to be on an uptrend following the recent rally in Bitcoin, sustaining above the psychologically important level of $0.60.
US ISM Services PMI Preview: Healthy expansion to continue in February Premium
The ISM Services PMI is expected at 53.0 in February, marginally below the previous 53.4. Inflation-related concerns eased after the PCE Price Index matched expectations. The Dollar Index nears the higher end of its latest range but lacks momentum.