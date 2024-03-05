Share:

Gold price reverses an intraday dip and climbs to a fresh multi-month top on Tuesday.

A slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment acts as a tailwind for the commodity.

Bets for a June Fed rate cut keep the USD bulls on the defensive and also lend support.

Gold price (XAU/USD) turns positive for the fifth straight day on Tuesday and touches a fresh three-month peak, around the $2,120 region during the first half of the European session. Any further appreciating move, however, seems elusive as traders might prefer to wait for more cues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-cut path. Hence, the focus will remain glued to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's two-day congressional testimony starting on Wednesday. Apart from this, US macro data scheduled at the beginning of a new month, including the closely-watched monthly employment data, or the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday, will influence the US Dollar (USD) and provide a fresh impetus to the metal.

In the meantime, growing acceptance that the Fed will start cutting rates in June keeps the USD bulls on the defensive and lends support to the non-yielding Gold price. Meanwhile, persistent geopolitical tensions and concerns about a slowdown in China temper investors' appetite for riskier assets. This is evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, which is seen as another factor lending support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. Traders now look to the US ISM Services PMI to grab short-term opportunities. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the Gold price is to the upside and any corrective slide is more likely to get bought into.

Daily digest market movers: Gold price bulls might pause ahead of this week's key data/event risks

Friday's disappointing US macro data, along with less hawkish comments by Federal Reserve officials, reaffirmed bets for a June rate cut and lifted the Gold price above the $2,100 mark on Monday.

The US Dollar, meanwhile, remain on the defensive amid firming expectations for an imminent shift in the Fed's policy stance, which, along with geopolitical risks, benefit the safe-haven metal.

Israel conducted a counter-terrorism operation – the biggest in years – in the Palestinian administrative capital of Ramallah, raising the risk of a further escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

Investors look to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's two-day testimony for more cues on the path of interest rates and important US macro data to determine the next leg of a directional move for the XAU/USD.

A rather busy week kicks off with the release of the US ISM Services PMI later this Tuesday, though the focus will remain glued to the closely watched US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday.

China’s Premier Li Qiang delivered the opening remarks at the National People's Congress (NPC) annual meeting on Tuesday and said that the foundation of economic recovery is not solid yet.

Earlier Reuters reported, citing an official work report, that China will target around 5% GDP growth for 2024, though it fails to boost investors' confidence or provide any impetus to the XAU/USD.

Technical Analysis: Gold price needs to consolidate amid overbought RSI on the daily chart

From a technical perspective, the overnight strong move-up reaffirmed last week's breakout through the $2,062-2,064 strong horizontal barrier and support prospects for additional gains. That said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is already flashing overbought conditions and makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before the next leg up. Nevertheless, the Gold price remains on track to surpass the $2,020-2,025 intermediate hurdle and aim to retest the all-time peak, around the $2,144-2,145 zone touched early December.

On the flip side, the $2,100 round figure now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent decline might now be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the aforementioned resistance breakpoint, now turned support, near the $2,064-2,062 region. That said, a convincing break below the latter might prompt some technical selling and drag the Gold price further towards the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged near the $2,037-2,035 region. The corrective slide could extend further towards the $2,020 area or the 100-day SMA.

