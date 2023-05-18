Forex Today: Not even risk appetite slows the Dollar

The economic calendar is light on Friday. During the Asian session, New Zealand will report on exports and imports, as well as Credit Card Spending. Japan will release inflation data and the Tertiary Industry Index. Later in Europe, the highlight will be German wholesale inflation. The rally of the US dollar is in focus, and the slide in Gold price also deserves attention.
Here is what you need to know on Friday, May 19:
US stocks had another positive day, with the Dow Jones gaining 0.34% and the Nasdaq jumping 1.51%. Optimism about a debt ceiling deal, as well as upbeat economic data, fueled risk appetite. The US dollar rose across the board, even against high-yielding currencies. The US Dollar Index rose 0.65% to settle at 103.50, its highest level in two months. The dollar looks firm, however, most currency pairs show extreme oversold readings.
Economic data from the US came in above expectations, with Jobless Claims and the Philly Fed. Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials, along with hopes of a resolution to the debt ceiling drama, triggered a selloff in Treasury bonds. The US 10-year yield rose to 3.65%, the highest in two months. Investors continue to pare bets of Fed rate cuts by year-end and consider the possibility of another rate hike in June. More Fed talk is scheduled for Friday, including Chair Powell.
EUR/USD dropped towards 1.0750, falling for the fifth time in the last six trading days. On Friday, Germany will report the Producer Price Index for April. The European Central Bank (ECB) will release its Economic Bulletin, and ECB officials Schanbel and Lagarde will speak.
GBP/USD tumbled, testing levels under 1.2500. EUR/GBP finished flat around 0.8680, holding weekly losses.
The Japanese Yen was the worst performer, affected by rising government bond yields. USD/JPY advanced for the sixth consecutive day, reaching levels above 138.50, the highest since November. Inflation data from Japan is due on Friday.
The Australian dollar lagged following the Australian employment data. AUD/USD dropped below 0.6640 and is looking at 0.6600.
NZD/USD held above 0.6200 and posted modest losses after the presentation of the Budget and wholesale inflation figures. Trade data and Credit Card Spending are due in New Zealand.
USD/CAD rose toward 1.3500 and remains in a familiar range. On Friday, March retail sales will be released in Canada.
Gold suffered heavy losses after breaking the $1,970 support area and fell to $1,950. The yellow metal remains under pressure. Silver also lost ground, extending weekly losses, with XAG/USD settling at $23.50, the weakest close since late March.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close in eight weeks near 1.0760 Premium
A stronger US Dollar lead the EUR/USD to the third consecutive daily loss and the lowest daily close since March 24. Hopes of a debt-ceiling deal, upbeat US data and hawkish comments from Fed official fueled the rally of the Greenback.
GBP/USD consolidates losses around 1.2400
GBP/USD bottomed at 1.2390, the lowest level in three weeks. It then rebounded modestly, to settle around 1.2400. The slide took place amid a stronger US Dollar across the board. The DXY jumped to the strongest level since mid-March.
Gold: XAU/USD on its way to test $1,900 Premium
Spot Gold extends its bearish route, so far bottoming on Thursday at $1,951.92 a troy ounce, its lowest since April 3. Financial markets kick-started the day with optimism amid news about extending the United States (US) debt ceiling.
Bitcoin Price: How Adam Back's 'hyperbitcoinization' theory could fuel a new wave of accumulation
Bitcoin (BTC) OG Adam Back has made a case that could prove bullish for the flagship cryptocurrency, arguing "hyperbitcoinization" is near at sight.
US Leading Economic Index: Who you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?
April marks the 10th month in which the six-month average change in the Leading Economic Index has been below a key recession threshold.