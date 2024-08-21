Forex Today: Nonfarm Payrolls benchmark revisions, FOMC Minutes to drive USD action

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, August 21:

The US Dollar (USD) holds its ground against its major rivals early Wednesday as markets wait for the US Bureau of Labor Statistics to announce the preliminary benchmark revisions to Nonfarm Payrolls. Later in the American session, the Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its July 30-31 monetary policy meeting.

The USD Index clings to modest recovery gains near 101.50 early Wednesday after losing 1% since the beginning of the week. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield fluctuates at around 3.8% after losing nearly 2% this week and US stock index futures trade marginally higher following the mixed action seen in Wall Street on Tuesday.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.85% -0.59% -1.20% -0.46% -1.09% -1.60% -1.22% EUR 0.85% 0.19% -0.28% 0.40% -0.33% -0.91% -0.40% GBP 0.59% -0.19% -0.63% 0.18% -0.52% -1.03% -0.59% JPY 1.20% 0.28% 0.63% 0.66% 0.07% -0.30% -0.18% CAD 0.46% -0.40% -0.18% -0.66% -0.65% -1.06% -0.79% AUD 1.09% 0.33% 0.52% -0.07% 0.65% -0.43% -0.07% NZD 1.60% 0.91% 1.03% 0.30% 1.06% 0.43% 0.39% CHF 1.22% 0.40% 0.59% 0.18% 0.79% 0.07% -0.39% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Gold benefited from the broad-based USD weakness on Tuesday and climbed to a new record-high of $2,531. XAU/USD seems to have entered a consolidation phase midweek and was last seen trading in a narrow channel slightly above $2,510.

Inflation in Canada, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), softened to 2.5% on a yearly basis in July from 2.7% in June, as expected, Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday. USD/CAD's losses remained limited following this report and the pair closed the day modestly lower. Early Wednesday, USD/CAD holds steady above 1.3600.

AUD/USD extended its uptrend and closed the fourth consecutive trading day in positive territory on Tuesday. The pair stays relatively quiet and moves up and down in a narrow channel near 0.6750 in the European morning. In the Asian trading hours on Thursday, preliminary August Judo Bank Manufacturing and Services PMI data from Australia will be watched closely by market participants.

EUR/USD preserved its bullish momentum and rose above 1.1100 for the first time in 2024 on Tuesday. The pair stages a downward correction but manages to stay afloat above 1.1100 in the early European session on Wednesday.

GBP/USD advanced to its highest level in over a year, above 1.3050 on Tuesday. The pair edges lower in the European morning and was last seen trading near 1.3020.

USD/JPY registered losses for the third consecutive trading day on Tuesday before staging a rebound. At the time of press, the pair was up nearly 0.5% on the day, trading a few pips below 146.00.