Forex Today: No signs of life in markets as end of 2024 approaches

Here is what you need to know on Monday, December 30:

Major currency pairs remain stuck in tight ranges to begin the week as trading volumes remain thin heading into the end of 2024. Pending Home Sales for November and Chicago Purchasing Managers Index for December will be the only data featured in the US economic calendar on Monday.

The US Dollar (USD) Index ended the previous week marginally higher. To begin the new week, the USD Index holds steady at around 108.00. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade in negative territory after Wall Street's main indexes posted large losses on Friday.

US Dollar PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.05% -0.11% 0.95% 0.19% 0.19% -0.03% 1.05% EUR -0.05% -0.20% 0.86% 0.11% 0.20% -0.11% 0.98% GBP 0.11% 0.20% 0.99% 0.31% 0.39% 0.09% 1.18% JPY -0.95% -0.86% -0.99% -0.73% -0.69% -0.95% 0.04% CAD -0.19% -0.11% -0.31% 0.73% 0.05% -0.22% 0.86% AUD -0.19% -0.20% -0.39% 0.69% -0.05% -0.31% 0.78% NZD 0.03% 0.11% -0.09% 0.95% 0.22% 0.31% 1.05% CHF -1.05% -0.98% -1.18% -0.04% -0.86% -0.78% -1.05% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

People's Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Pan Gongsheng said on Monday that the average deposit reserve ratio for Chinese banks is around 6.6% and added that, compared to central banks in other major economies, this level still leaves room for monetary policy adjustment. AUD/USD edges higher in the European morning on Monday and was last seen trading in positive territory slightly below 0.6250.

EUR/USD failed to make a decisive move in either direction in the previous week. The pair holds steady above 1.0400 in the early European session.

GBP/USD fluctuates in a narrow channel slightly below 1.2600 after posting modest gains on Friday.

Gold ended the previous week virtually unchanged despite rising more than 0.5% on Thursday. XAU/USD struggles to gain traction early Monday but hold comfortably above $2,600.

USD/JPY preserved its bullish momentum and registered weekly gains for the fourth consecutive time. The pair stays relatively quiet at around 158.00 in the European morning on Monday.