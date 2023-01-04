What you need to take care of on Thursday, January 5:
The US Dollar changed course on Wednesday and edged sharply lower across the FX board. However, losses were uneven, with the AUD among the best performers and the EUR at the bottom of the list.
In fact, news coming from China and affecting Australia were the initial catalyst for the US Dollar sell-off. News indicated that the Chinese National Development and Reform Commission discussed plans to partially lift the ban on Australian coal imports after two years of conflict. Imports were interrupted in mid-2020 after Australia joined other nations in launching an investigation into the origins of COVID-19, triggering China's rage, which imposed bans on multiple Australian products. According to market talks, coal imports could resume as soon as April 1.
Another factor weighing on the US Dollar came from Japan, as the Bank of Japan attempted to lower government bond yields. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda noted that policymakers would continue to ease monetary policy to achieve their inflation goal.
Global yields were down, adding pressure on the American currency, as Australian and Japanese news affected local yields while dragging lower overseas counterparts.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director said a third of the world's economies could slide into a recession in 2023.
Sentiment continues to revolve around China's economic progress. On the one hand, market players are optimistic the country will resume growth after dropping the zero-covid policy. But, on the other, many expect such recovery to be a long and bumpy road.
Mid-US afternoon, the FOMC released the Minutes of its latest meeting. The document showed that policymakers remain concerned about inflation risks, and while they welcomed easing price pressures in October and November, they are still taking monetary policy decisions on the base of price pressures.
Most participants noted the upside risks to inflation remain a key factor in shaping the monetary policy outlook. Some officials believe inflation risks could be more persistent, while a couple of officials think the risks are more balanced. Finally, there are no hints on how much Fed officials intend to raise interest rates at their next meeting.
The news pushed stocks off their intraday highs and fueled speculation that US officials will remain on the aggressive tightening path.
EUR/USD struggles to retain the 1.0600 threshold at the end of the day, as the shared currency remains among the weakest USD rivals.
The GBP/USD pair returned to its comfort zone at around 1.2050, little changed on a weekly basis. Concerns about a UK recession undermined demand for the British Pound amid negative real GDP.
Commodity-linked currencies led the way against the greenback, with the AUD rallying over 150 pips. AUD/USD now trades at around 0.6830, weighed by easing Wall Street. The USD/CAD, on the other hand, trades at around 1.3500, not far from an intraday low of 1.3476.
The USD/JPY pair advanced roughly 200 pips during US trading hours to end the day at around 132.60. The pair soared after a poor US ISM Manufacturing PMI and as US government bond yields jumped north.
Crude oil prices kept falling on Wednesday amid concerns about Chinese demand. WTI tumbled at trades at $72.90 a barrel. On the one hand, the commodity was affected by fears of reduced Chinese demand, later declining on the back of easing US indexes.
Gold trades at around $1,851 after hitting a fresh six-month high of $1,865.12
US Treasury yields eased, with the 10-year note currently hovering at around 3.70%, down 8 bps on the day, and the 2-year note offering 4.38%, down 2 bps.
UK National Crime Agency prepares to tackle fraud with new crypto unit
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides below 1.0600 post-FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and pierced the 1.0600 threshold following hawkish FOMC Meeting Minutes and tepid US data weighing on the market’s optimism.
Gold bulls poised to challenge six-month highs
Gold resumed its advance and traded as high as $1,865.12, a level that was last seen early in June 2022. USD came under selling pressure, giving up all of Tuesday’s gains and even falling to fresh weekly lows.
GBP/USD holds ground around 1.2050
GBP/USD trades mute in its comfort zone at around 1.2050, little changed on on a weekly basis. Concerns about a UK recession undermined demand for the British Pound amid negative real GDP.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Is 2023's first rally in works?
BTC shows a clear trend shift on a lower timeframe after its recent spike. Although this move does not confirm the start of an uptrend, ETH, XRP and some altcoins are already flying high.
New year, new fears: Where are stocks headed in 2023?
Last year global stocks had their worst year since 2008. World stock market capitalisation fell nearly 20% which, in recent history, was only eclipsed by the near 50% drop in 2008.