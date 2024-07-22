Forex Today: Mixed opening to week as markets assess US political developments

Here is what you need to know on Monday, July 22:

The US Dollar (USD) struggles to find demand at the beginning of the week, while US stock index futures trade in positive territory. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index for June will be the only data featured in the US economic calendar on Monday. Meanwhile, investors will keep a close eye on political developments in the US after President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he is withdrawing from the 2024 Presidential election.

US Dollar PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.21% 0.47% -0.96% 0.72% 1.78% 1.84% -0.72% EUR -0.21% 0.29% -0.95% 0.71% 1.60% 1.82% -0.74% GBP -0.47% -0.29% -1.15% 0.41% 1.31% 1.48% -1.03% JPY 0.96% 0.95% 1.15% 1.69% 2.54% 2.78% 0.04% CAD -0.72% -0.71% -0.41% -1.69% 0.98% 1.11% -1.44% AUD -1.78% -1.60% -1.31% -2.54% -0.98% 0.22% -2.31% NZD -1.84% -1.82% -1.48% -2.78% -1.11% -0.22% -2.53% CHF 0.72% 0.74% 1.03% -0.04% 1.44% 2.31% 2.53% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

After posting recovery gains on Thursday and Friday, the USD Index stays on the back foot but manages to hold above 104.00 in the European morning on Monday. In the meantime, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreats toward 4.2%, losing over 0.5% on the day. Following his announcement of dropping out of the race, President Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in an X post that read: "I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."

The People's Bank of China (PBoC) announced early Monday that it cut the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) by 10 basis points (bps) from 3.45% to 3.35% and lowered the five-year LPR from 3.95% to 3.85%. Additionally, the PBoC cut its interest rate for the 7-day reverse report to 1.7% from 1.8%. After losing 1.5% and snapping a five-week winning streak last week, AUD/USD continues to push lower on Monday and was last seen losing 0.3% on the day at around 0.6660.

EUR/USD registered losses on Thursday and Friday, closing the previous week virtually unchanged after the bullish action seen in the first half. The pair holds steady and fluctuates in a narrow channel slightly below 1.0900 in the European morning on Monday.

Following a two-day decline, GBP/USD stages a modest recovery and trades above 1.2900 at the beginning of the week.

USD/JPY came under heavy bearish pressure in the late Asian session on Monday and dropped toward 156.00. Although the pair managed to erase a small portion of its losses, it was last seen losing still more than 0.5% on the day near 156.60.

After setting a new all-time high on Tuesday, Gold reversed its direction in the second half of the previous week and extended its decline on Friday, losing nearly 2% on the day. XAU/USD, however, ended the week slightly above the critical level of $2,400. Early Monday, the yellow metal moves up and down in a tight channel.