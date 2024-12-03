Forex Today: Mixed action in markets ahead of US data, Fedspeak

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, December 3:

Major currency pairs fluctuate in tight ranges early Tuesday as investors gear up for this week's key events. Later in the day, the US economic calendar will feature JOLTS Job Openings data for October and RealClearMarkets/TIPP Economic Optimism Index for December. During the American trading hours, several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers are scheduled to deliver speeches.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.85% 0.68% 0.20% 0.39% 0.62% 0.71% 0.83% EUR -0.85% -0.20% -0.63% -0.44% -0.13% -0.12% 0.01% GBP -0.68% 0.20% -0.47% -0.24% 0.08% 0.08% 0.18% JPY -0.20% 0.63% 0.47% 0.19% 0.46% 0.54% 0.57% CAD -0.39% 0.44% 0.24% -0.19% 0.39% 0.32% 0.42% AUD -0.62% 0.13% -0.08% -0.46% -0.39% -0.01% 0.10% NZD -0.71% 0.12% -0.08% -0.54% -0.32% 0.00% 0.13% CHF -0.83% -0.01% -0.18% -0.57% -0.42% -0.10% -0.13% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) benefited from the cautious market mood at the start of the week, with the USD Index closing in positive territory on Monday. In the European morning on Tuesday, the index stays relatively quiet at around 106.50, while US stock index futures trade little changed.

EUR/USD dropped below 1.0500 on Monday and lost more than 0.7% on the day. Political jitters in France seems to be weighing on the Euro. French Finance Minister Antoine Armand said on Tuesday that the “country is at a turning point," adding that they have a responsibility not to plunge the country "into uncertainty.”

"The French government is all but certain to collapse later this week after far-right and left-wing parties submitted no-confidence motions on Monday against Prime Minister Michel Barnier," Reuters reported on Monday.

GBP/USD fell toward 1.2600 and snapped a three-day winning streak on Monday. The pair stays in a consolidation phase at around 1.2650 in the European morning on Tuesday.

USD/JPY stages a rebound and trades slightly above 150.00 early Tuesday after closing the first trading day of the week virtually unchanged.

AUD/USD holds steady above 0.6450 following Monday's decline. China has reportedly announced that it lifted all restrictions on exports from Australian meat works.

Gold started the week on the back foot and dropped toward $2,620 before erasing a large portion of its daily losses in the American session. XAU/USD was last seen trading modestly higher on the day at around $2,650.