Forex Today: Massive pre-holiday US data dump, Trump holding back deal, critical UK poll eyed

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, November 27:
US data: The calendar is packed ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Economists expect the third-quarter GDP (preview) to be confirmed at 1.9% annualized, while Durable Goods Orders (preview) for October have likely dropped in the most important measures. Personal Spending, Personal Income and Core Personal Consumption Expenditure, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, is expected to rise modestly. On Tuesday, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence measure edged lower while housing figures looked upbeat.
Lael Brainard, a Governor at the Fed, reaffirmed the bank's stance that no change is likely in the near future.
Trade: President Donald Trump said that the US and China are in the "final throes" of a trade deal and that he, Trump, is holding it back. Markets have learned to shrug off the headlines. The US dollar is on the rise across the board, but currency movements are limited. Safe havens such as the Japanese yen and gold have been on the back foot.
China: Producer Prices are in deflationary territory, reflecting a slowdown. Industrial profits are also sharply lower, by 9.9% yearly in October.
The Australian dollar has been under pressure after Westpac said that the Reserve Bank of Australia will embark on a QE program.
UK elections: A YouGov poll has joined other surveys in showing a narrowing gap between the Conservatives and Labour, albeit it remains at around ten points. The "mother of all polls" – YouGov's MRP which correctly predicted the hung parliament of 2017 – is due out today at 22:00 GMT.
Cryptocurrencies' volatility has cooled down, with Bitcoin consolidating above $7,000. Ethereum and Ripple are licking their wounds.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Volatility gauge hits record low, focus on US data
EUR/USD's ATM volatility has hit record lows and the S&P 50 VIX has dropped to seven-month lows. Volatility will likely spike if the US-China trade talks falter. The US personal and corporate spending numbers will take precedence over the Q3 GDP numbers.
GBP/USD bears the burden of latest UK election polls amid broad USD strength
GBP/USD stays on the back foot amid shrinking lead of Tories in December election polls. The Conservative manifesto, comments from leaders gain criticism. Trade optimism seems to have favored the greenback ahead of a busy calendar.
USD/JPY stays bid above 200-DMA with eyes on monthly tops
USD/JPY remains positive around a two-week top amid optimism surrounding the US-China trade deal. The pair’s sustained trading beyond 200-day SMA favors run-up to monthly high, 110.00 round-figure.
Gold: Buyers look for confirmation of immediate falling wedge
The latest pullback from 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of late-October to early-November fall drags Gold prices downward to $1,459.70 during early Wednesday. The monthly bottom holds the key to further downside towards June high.
US Q3 GDP Second Estimate Preview: Stronger than predicted US growth
3rd qtr annualized GDP is projected to be unchanged at 1.9%, 2nd qtr GDP was 2.0%. 1st qtr was 3.1%. Stronger consumer spending in recent statistics may provide a boost to GDP. Business investment was moribund in the 3rd qtr.