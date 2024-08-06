Forex Today: Markets settle down, for now

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, August 6:

Financial markets seem to have stabilized early Tuesday, following Monday's highly volatile action. Eurostat will release Retail Sales data for June and the US economic docket will feature June Goods Trade Balance and RealClearMarkets/TIPP Economic Optimism data for August later in the day. Investors will continue to pay close attention to developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East.

The market mood seems to have improved early Tuesday, with US stock index futures rising between 1% and 1.8% on the day. On Monday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes both lost around 3%. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index clings to modest recovery gains at around 103.00 and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rises about 2% at near 3.85%.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.22% 0.43% -0.66% -0.31% -0.03% 0.44% -0.43% EUR 0.22% 0.57% -0.57% -0.22% 0.20% 0.44% -0.31% GBP -0.43% -0.57% -1.11% -0.77% -0.40% -0.17% -0.89% JPY 0.66% 0.57% 1.11% 0.37% 0.58% 1.11% 0.25% CAD 0.31% 0.22% 0.77% -0.37% 0.32% 0.76% -0.30% AUD 0.03% -0.20% 0.40% -0.58% -0.32% 0.35% -0.52% NZD -0.44% -0.44% 0.17% -1.11% -0.76% -0.35% -0.87% CHF 0.43% 0.31% 0.89% -0.25% 0.30% 0.52% 0.87% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

During the Asian trading hours on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced that it left the policy rate unchanged at 4.35% as expected. In its policy statement, the RBA reiterated that the policy "will need to be sufficiently restrictive until the board is confident that inflation is moving sustainably towards the target range." In the post-meeting press conference, RBA Governor Michele Bullock noted that interest rates might need to stay high for longer, adding that a rate cut is not on the agenda in the near term. AUD/USD edged higher following this event and was last seen rising 0.3% on the day above 0.6500.

EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.1000 for the first time since early January but closed the day below this level. The pair continues to correct lower early Tuesday and was last seen trading below 1.0950. The data from Germany showed earlier in the day that Factory Orders expanded by 3.9% on a monthly basis in June, following the 1.6% contraction recorded in May.

Despite the heavy selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar, GBP/USD failed to shake off the bearish pressure and close in negative territory on Monday. The pair continues to stretch lower in the European morning on Tuesday and was last seen trading at around 1.2750.

USD/JPY erased a large portion of its daily losses in the second half of the day on Monday but still lost 1.6% on a daily basis. The pair gathers recovery momentum early Tuesday and rises nearly 1% on the day at around 145.50. Atsushi Mimura, Japan’s newly appointed Vice Finance Minister For International Affairs and top foreign exchange official said in a statement on Tuesday that they “discussed big moves in the financial and stock market with the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and the Financial Services Agency (FSA).”

Gold declined sharply on Monday but falling US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar weakness helped XAU/USD limit its losses. Early Tuesday, the pair holds steady slightly above $2,400.