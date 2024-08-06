Forex Today: Markets settle down, for now

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, August 6:
Financial markets seem to have stabilized early Tuesday, following Monday's highly volatile action. Eurostat will release Retail Sales data for June and the US economic docket will feature June Goods Trade Balance and RealClearMarkets/TIPP Economic Optimism data for August later in the day. Investors will continue to pay close attention to developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East.
The market mood seems to have improved early Tuesday, with US stock index futures rising between 1% and 1.8% on the day. On Monday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes both lost around 3%. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index clings to modest recovery gains at around 103.00 and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rises about 2% at near 3.85%.
US Dollar PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.22%
|0.43%
|-0.66%
|-0.31%
|-0.03%
|0.44%
|-0.43%
|EUR
|0.22%
|0.57%
|-0.57%
|-0.22%
|0.20%
|0.44%
|-0.31%
|GBP
|-0.43%
|-0.57%
|-1.11%
|-0.77%
|-0.40%
|-0.17%
|-0.89%
|JPY
|0.66%
|0.57%
|1.11%
|0.37%
|0.58%
|1.11%
|0.25%
|CAD
|0.31%
|0.22%
|0.77%
|-0.37%
|0.32%
|0.76%
|-0.30%
|AUD
|0.03%
|-0.20%
|0.40%
|-0.58%
|-0.32%
|0.35%
|-0.52%
|NZD
|-0.44%
|-0.44%
|0.17%
|-1.11%
|-0.76%
|-0.35%
|-0.87%
|CHF
|0.43%
|0.31%
|0.89%
|-0.25%
|0.30%
|0.52%
|0.87%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
During the Asian trading hours on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced that it left the policy rate unchanged at 4.35% as expected. In its policy statement, the RBA reiterated that the policy "will need to be sufficiently restrictive until the board is confident that inflation is moving sustainably towards the target range." In the post-meeting press conference, RBA Governor Michele Bullock noted that interest rates might need to stay high for longer, adding that a rate cut is not on the agenda in the near term. AUD/USD edged higher following this event and was last seen rising 0.3% on the day above 0.6500.
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.1000 for the first time since early January but closed the day below this level. The pair continues to correct lower early Tuesday and was last seen trading below 1.0950. The data from Germany showed earlier in the day that Factory Orders expanded by 3.9% on a monthly basis in June, following the 1.6% contraction recorded in May.
Despite the heavy selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar, GBP/USD failed to shake off the bearish pressure and close in negative territory on Monday. The pair continues to stretch lower in the European morning on Tuesday and was last seen trading at around 1.2750.
USD/JPY erased a large portion of its daily losses in the second half of the day on Monday but still lost 1.6% on a daily basis. The pair gathers recovery momentum early Tuesday and rises nearly 1% on the day at around 145.50. Atsushi Mimura, Japan’s newly appointed Vice Finance Minister For International Affairs and top foreign exchange official said in a statement on Tuesday that they “discussed big moves in the financial and stock market with the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and the Financial Services Agency (FSA).”
Gold declined sharply on Monday but falling US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar weakness helped XAU/USD limit its losses. Early Tuesday, the pair holds steady slightly above $2,400.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0900 as USD recovery gains traction
EUR/USD is holding lower ground toward 1.0900 in European trading on Tuesday. The pair is pressured by an extended US Dollar rebound even as markets calm down after Monday's bloodbath, fuelled by US slowdown fears and Mid-East tensions.
USD/JPY consolidates recovery near 145.50 as risk-flows return
USD/JPY is consolidating recovery near 145.50 in the European session on Tuesday. The risk-on impulse continues to undermine the safe-haven demand for the Japanese Yen, acting as a tailwind for the pair, alongside a broad US Dollar rebound.
Gold's battle with key $2,410 level extends amid risk recovery
Gold price is consolidating the previous swift rebound to near the $2,410 region early Tuesday, as traders absorb Monday’s volatile trading. Gold price struggles to build on the recovery mode amid a solid comeback staged by the US Dollar, alongside the US Treasury bond yields.
Elon Musk resumes legal fight against Open AI and Sam Altman as AI tokens trend
Elon Musk takes Sam Altman and Open AI to court over getting him to invest in the artificial intelligence firm “fraudulently.” Monday's filing shows that the $44 million investment was based on the premise that the firm will remain a “nonprofit” focused on development of AI.
Falling knives have hit the floor
We've caught a brief respite as some falling knives finally hit the floor. A dash of soothing words from Fed officials, particularly Daly, has begun to calm the market's frayed nerves.