Forex Today: Market players anticipate a tepid NFP

September 3:

The greenback remained under selling pressure as unimpressive US employment-related data anticipates a weak Nonfarm Payroll report, pushing away the announcement of tapering in the US. The country is expected to have added 750K new jobs in August, while the Unemployment Rate is foreseen at 5.2%, better than the previous 5.4%.

Market participants are anticipating a disappointing US employment report, which means that upbeat figures may shock investors and trigger a substantial dollar rally, as investors will return to price-in soon to come tapering in the US.

Ahead of the event, the dollar will likely remain weak, although range-bound trading is expected through the Asian session.

EUR/USD trades at fresh one-month highs around 1.1870, while GBP/USD settled around 1.3830, as Brexit shortages undermine demand for Sterling.

Commodity-lined currencies were up. AUD/USD trades around 0.7400, while USD/CAD plunged to 1.2550, helped by firmer oil prices. WTI jumped above $70 a barrel amid rising demand hopes, after the EIA report indicated so. The black gold settled at $69.75 a barrel.

Coronavirus: the Delta variant keeps storming the UK, which reported over 38K new cases in the last 24 hours, and 178 new deaths. In the US, the number of hospitalizations fell on Wednesday for the first time in months, but the country reported 24,630 new contagions.

