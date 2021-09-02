Forex Today: Market players anticipate a tepid NFP

What you need to know on Friday, September 3:
The greenback remained under selling pressure as unimpressive US employment-related data anticipates a weak Nonfarm Payroll report, pushing away the announcement of tapering in the US. The country is expected to have added 750K new jobs in August, while the Unemployment Rate is foreseen at 5.2%, better than the previous 5.4%.
Market participants are anticipating a disappointing US employment report, which means that upbeat figures may shock investors and trigger a substantial dollar rally, as investors will return to price-in soon to come tapering in the US.
Ahead of the event, the dollar will likely remain weak, although range-bound trading is expected through the Asian session.
EUR/USD trades at fresh one-month highs around 1.1870, while GBP/USD settled around 1.3830, as Brexit shortages undermine demand for Sterling.
Commodity-lined currencies were up. AUD/USD trades around 0.7400, while USD/CAD plunged to 1.2550, helped by firmer oil prices. WTI jumped above $70 a barrel amid rising demand hopes, after the EIA report indicated so. The black gold settled at $69.75 a barrel.
Coronavirus: the Delta variant keeps storming the UK, which reported over 38K new cases in the last 24 hours, and 178 new deaths. In the US, the number of hospitalizations fell on Wednesday for the first time in months, but the country reported 24,630 new contagions.
EUR/USD nears 1.1900 ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report
EUR/USD trades around 1.1870 as the greenback remains on the back foot. Mixed US data continues weighing on the dollar, casing doubts about Fed tapering. The focus now shifts to the US Nonfarm Payroll report scheduled for Friday.
GBP/USD firms beyond 1.3800 on dollar’s weakness
GBP/USD is trading in the 1.3830 area, as the broad dollar’s weakness underpins the pair. Brexit-related shortages put a cap on the pair, alongside a scarce UK macroeconomic calendar.
XAU/USD weaker in range, dip sub- 1,1800 should attract buyers
High-yielding assets become more attractive after unimpressive US data. Investors pricing in a tepid US Nonfarm Payroll report and no tapering this year. Spot gold may fall further in the near term, with buyers awaiting around 1,797/1,800.
Cardano price primed for ultimate upswing to $3.40 before profit-taking
Cardano was in a perfect triangle aiming upwards. Buyers jumped the gun and tried to break the base earlier with regained sentiment in the markets. It will be vital that price action closes above $3.04 on the daily chart.
US August Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to NFP surprises
Nonfarm Payrolls in US is expected to rise by 750,000 in August. There is a strong correlation between surprising NFP prints and major pairs' immediate movements. Investors are likely to react to a disappointing NFP more strongly than a positive reading.