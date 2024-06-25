Forex Today: Market attention shifts to mid-tier US data, Canada inflation figures

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, June 25:

Following a bearish start to the week, the US Dollar (USD) holds its ground early Tuesday as investors await housing, regional manufacturing and consumer confidence data. In the early American session, May Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from Canada will also be watched closely by market participants.

The positive shift seen in risk mood made it difficult for the USD to find demand in the first half of the day on Monday. The mixed action in Wall Street, however, helped the currency limit its losses later in the day. Nevertheless, the USD Index lost more than 0.3% on a daily basis, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.67% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.3%. Early Tuesday, the USD Index stays in a consolidation phase slightly below 105.50 and US stock index futures trade marginally higher on the day.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.37% -0.35% -0.18% -0.29% -0.45% -0.17% -0.15% EUR 0.37% 0.03% 0.24% 0.12% -0.05% 0.24% 0.31% GBP 0.35% -0.03% 0.14% 0.08% -0.09% 0.21% 0.27% JPY 0.18% -0.24% -0.14% -0.10% -0.22% 0.06% 0.06% CAD 0.29% -0.12% -0.08% 0.10% -0.14% 0.12% 0.19% AUD 0.45% 0.05% 0.09% 0.22% 0.14% 0.30% 0.36% NZD 0.17% -0.24% -0.21% -0.06% -0.12% -0.30% 0.06% CHF 0.15% -0.31% -0.27% -0.06% -0.19% -0.36% -0.06% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The data from Australia showed in the early Asian session that the Westpac Consumer Confidence improved to 1.7% in June from -0.3% in May. In the meantime, China’s Premier Li Qiang noted that they are confident and capable of achieving the full-year growth target of around 5% this year. After closing in positive territory on Monday, AUD/USD continues to edge higher and was last seen trading at around 0.6670.

Annual inflation in Canada, as measured by the change in the CPI, is forecast to edge lower to 2.6% in May from 2.7% in April. USD/CAD closed in the red on Monday and continued to stretch lower early Tuesday. The pair was last seen trading at its weakest level in three weeks near 1.3650.

USD/JPY corrected lower after coming within a touching distance of 160.00 on Monday as investors refrained from betting on further Japanese Yen weakness on growing speculation about an intervention. Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi repeated that excessive foreign exchange (FX) volatility is undesirable, adding that they will closely monitor the FX moves and will take necessary steps if needed. Early Tuesday, USD/JPY trades in the red below 159.50.

EUR/USD took advantage of the USD weakness on Monday and recovered toward 1.0750. The pair stays relatively quiet and fluctuates in a tight channel below this level in the European morning on Tuesday.

GBP/USD gained traction and advanced to 1.2700 on Monday. Early Tuesday, the pair stays in a consolidation phase near 1.2690.

Gold registered small gains on Monday as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated below 4.25%. XAU/USD struggles to build on recent recovery and trades in a narrow band below $2,330 to begin the European session on Tuesday.