Forex Today: Major pairs trade in familiar ranges as focus shifts to US and Canada data

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, July 18:
Following Monday's choppy action, major currency pair struggle to make a decisive move in either direction early Tuesday. The US economic docket will feature Retail Sales and Industrial Production data for June. Market participants will also keep a close eye on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures from Canada in the second half of the day.
During the Asian trading hours, China’s Commerce Ministry announced that they will encourage companies to create online service platforms for household consumer services and that they will step up credit support for household goods consumption. This development failed to help the risk mood improve and the Shanghai Composite Index closed in negative territory after having lost nearly 1% on Monday. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade modestly lower following the bullish action seen in Wall Street's main indexes on the first trading day of the week.
The US Dollar Index continues to trade below 100.00, pressured by a more-than-1% decline in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield. Retail Sales in the US are forecast to rise 0.5% in June.
US Retail Sales expected to surge in June, deliver potential US Dollar relief.
The Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's July monetary policy meeting showed that policymakers agreed some further tightening may be required and that they would reconsider a potential rate hike at the August meeting. AUD/USD edged higher in the Asian session but struggled to gather momentum. At the time of press, the pair was virtually unchanged on the day slightly above 0.6800.
EUR/USD climbed to its highest level since February 2022 at 1.1276 early Tuesday but retreated to the 1.1250 area.
GBP/USD registered small losses on Monday but managed to shake off the bearish pressure. As of writing, the pair was moving sideways in a narrow channel below 1.3100.
On a yearly basis, the CPI in Canada is forecast to edge lower to 3.5% in June from 3.7% in May. USD/CAD stays in a consolidation phase at around 1.3200 ahead of key inflation data.
Canada CPI Preview: Forecasts from five major banks, better inflation, but not yet good enough.
Following Monday's recovery attempt, USD/JPY came under renewed bearish pressure and was last seen trading in negative territory near 138.00.
Gold benefits from falling US Treasury yields early Tuesday and trades at its highest level in a month above $1,960.
Bitcoin stays on the back foot and trades below $30,000 early Tuesday. Ethereum closed the fourth straight day in negative territory on Monday and was last seen losing nearly 1% on the day slightly below $1,900.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1250 ahead of US Retail Sales
EUR/USD is paring back gains below 1.1250 in the European session, having hit yearly highs at 1.1276. The pair is reversing gains following comments from ECB policymaker Klaas Knot. A broadly subdued US Dollar caps the EUR/USD pullback ahead of the US Retail Sales data.
GBP/USD clings to modest gains below 1.3100, US data eyed
GBP/USD is holding gains below 1.3100, lacking follow-through bias in the European morning. The divergent Fed-BoE policy outlooks support prospects for an appreciative move in the major. Any meaningful corrective slide might be seen as a buying opportunity ahead of key US data.
Gold looks to $1,968 and US Retail Sales for fresh Fed cues
Gold price is back on the bids above $1,950, snapping a two-day pullback from monthly highs. The United States Dollar (USD) is losing its recent recovery momentum, following the US Treasury bond yields, as all eyes now remain on the US Retail Sales data for a clear directional impetus.
Bitcoin to breakout as volatility sinks
BTC continues to move sideways with no signs of directional bias, leaving traders guessing. The pioneer crypto's rangebound movement suggests that volatility has dropped, which has held a majority of altcoin ecosystem hostage, including ETH and XRP prices.
US Retail Sales: Consumption pick-up expected to continue in June
Retail Sales data in the US will be published by the Census Bureau today. The June headline Retail Sales figure is expected to see another increase after unexpectedly rising in May.