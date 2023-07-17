Canada CPI Preview: Forecasts from five major banks, better inflation, but not yet good enough

We expect a 0.4% MoM increase in headline CPI in June, a similar increase as in May but with base effects still pushing the YoY reading lower to 3.1%. If anything, risks appear tilted slightly to the downside. The most important element of CPI data over the coming months will be the average of the annualized 3-month pace of CPI-trim and CPI-median that have remained stably too high in a 3.5-4% range for close to a year. But the substantial increase in April will drop out of the 3-month period in July suggesting 3-month core inflation will likely fall below this range in July, and thus create doubt around the need for still-higher rates in September as core inflation slows.

Canadian inflation likely decelerated further in June, reaching 3.0% YoY, although that may be the low water mark for a few months as base effects become less favourable. June’s data will compare this year’s gasoline prices with the very peak of those seen in 2022, which will be the main factor behind the expected deceleration. Core (excluding food/energy) price pressures have eased, but are not yet back to levels consistent with a 2% inflation target. However, food prices remain the primary source of inflationary pressure now, with less sign of deceleration than witnessed recently in the US.

We expect to see a 2.9% rate in June, down from 3.4% in May and just below the top end of the BoC’s 1% to 3% target. That marks a dramatic slowdown from a peak rate of 8% a year ago. But the BoC will be focused on more recent MoM growth in the range of ‘core’ measures designed to provide a better gauge of underlying broader inflation pressures. And growth in those has been stickier at rates still above the BoC target. The BoC’s preferred median and trim CPI measures have been tracking in the range of 3 ½% to 4% at an annual rate and core services excluding shelter (BoC ‘super-core’) has been running closer to 5%.

In Canada, the CPI could have increased by 0.2% in June (before seasonal adjustment). If we’re right, the 12-month rate of inflation should come down from 3.4% to a 27-month low of 2.9%. The core measures preferred by the Bank of Canada should decrease as well.

We look for headline CPI to rise by 0.3% MoM as base effects pull inflation to 3.0% for the first time since March '21. Food and energy will make modest contributions on a m/m basis while shelter will remain a key source of strength on rents and MIC. Core measures should edge lower by 0.1pp to 3.75% YoY, with CPI trim/median holding stable at 3.7% on a 3m saar basis.

Headline CPI is seen declining to 3.0% year-on-year vs. the prior release of 3.4%. If so, headline inflation would be the lowest since March 2021 but still above the 2% target. On a monthly basis, it is expected to show a pace of 0.3% vs. the former release of 0.4%.

Statistics Canada will release June Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Tuesday, July 18 at 12:30 and as we get closer to the release time, here are the forecasts by the economists and researchers of five major banks regarding the upcoming Canadian inflation data.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.