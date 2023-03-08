Forex Today: Hawkish Powell lifts US Dollar to multi-month highs ahead of US data

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, March 8:
While testifying before the US Senate on Tuesday, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell opened the door wide open to a 50 basis points rate hike at the next meeting. Powell noted that they are prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes if data warranted it and triggered a rally in the US Dollar with the US Dollar Index (DXY) reaching its highest level since early November near 106.00. Eurostat will release the Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) revision in the European session ahead of February ADP Employment Change and January Goods Trade Balance data from the US. Powell will testify before House Financial Services Committee.
ADP Jobs Preview: A sandwich between Powell and NFP.
In response to Powell's hawkish rhetoric, Wall Street's main indexes suffered heavy losses on Tuesday and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered to the 4% area. Early Wednesday US Stock index futures trade mixed while the DXY consolidates its gains at around 105.70.
EUR/USD lost more than 100 pips on Tuesday and closed below 1.0550. The pair stays relatively quiet in the early European morning. The data from Germany showed that Industrial Production expanded by 3.5% on a monthly basis in January, surpassing the market expectation for an increase of 1.4%. On a negative note, Retail Sales contracted by 0.3% in the same period, coming in much worse than analysts' estimate for a growth of 2%. European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde is scheduled to speak later in the session but she is not expected to touch on the policy or the economic outlook.
GBP/USD broke below 1.2000 with the initial reaction to Powell's statement and triggered a heavy technical selloff. The pair extended its slide toward 1.1800 in the second half of the day on Tuesday and touched its weakest level since late November. At the time of press, GBP/USD was fluctuating in a tight range at around 1.1820.
Boosted by surging US Treasury bond yields and the renewed USD strength, USD/JPY climbed to a new 2023-high above near 138.00 in the Asian trading hours before retreating modestly. The data from Japan showed earlier in the day that the Leading Economic Index and the Coincident Index in January declined to 96.5 and 96.1, respectively.
AUD/USD suffered heavy losses on Tuesday as Powell's hawkish remarks highlighted the divergence between the Fed's and the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy outlooks. Although the pair managed to recover modestly in the Asian session, it was last seen trading at around its weakest level since November near 0.6600.
Gold price erased all the previous week's gains in a single day on Tuesday as it declined below $1,810 from $1,850. XAU/USD moves up and down in a narrow channel slightly above $1,810 in the European morning.
USD/CAD gathered bullish momentum and broke above 1.3700 on Tuesday following Monday's indecisive action. The Bank of Canada is forecast to keep its policy rate unchanged at 4.5% later in the day.
Bank of Canada Preview: Canadian Dollar set to climb on hawkish hold, market positioning.
Pressured by risk-aversion in the second half of the day, Bitcoin lost nearly 1% on Tuesday and continued to push lower early Wednesday. BTC/USD was last seen trading at $22,000, where it was down 0.9% on a daily basis. Ethereum also registered modest losses on Tuesday. ETH/USD stays on the back foot in the European morning and trades in negative territory at around $1,550.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0550 amid Powell-led USD strength
EUR/USD consolidates near two-month lows below 1.0550, extending the previous downside in early Europe. The pair remains weighed down by Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish rhetoric-led broad-based US Dollar strength and disappointing Retail Sales data from Germany.
GBP/USD stays vulnerable below 1.1850 amid stronger US Dollar Premium
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.1850, licking its wounds near 2023 lows in the early European morning. Hawkish Fed Chair Powell's comments-led risk aversion is limiting the upside in the pair amidst broadly stronger US Dollar and Treasury yields. US data awaited.
Gold clings to mild losses above $1,800, US ADP, Fed Chair Powell eyed
Gold price seesaws around a one-week low near $1,810 amid broad US Dollar strength. Fed Chair Powell’s influence on the US Treasury bond yield curve acts as the key negative for XAU/USD price. Mixed China-linked headlines restrict Gold price decline ahead of US ADP data.
Dogecoin hemorrhage to continue after Powell's hawkish testimony
Dogecoin price was trading with a bearish bias since February 19, undergoing a massive down move. Elon Musk reinvigorated the fire with his tweet about a newly found interest in AI.
ADP Jobs Preview: A sandwich between Powell and NFP Premium
A surprising ADP could have a limited impact, overshadowed by Powell and ahead of NFP. The USD arrives at a critical week with the recovery rally from multi-month lows losing momentum.