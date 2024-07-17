Forex Today: Gold hits new record high, Pound Sterling holds steady after UK inflation

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, July 17:

While the trading action in major currency pairs remained subdued, Gold climbed toward $2,500 and reached a new all-time high early Wednesday. Eurostat will release revisions to June inflation data and the US economic calendar will feature Housing Starts, Building Permits and Industrial Production data for June. Market participants will continue to pay close attention to comments from central bank officials.

The UK's Office for National Statistics reported in the European morning that annual inflation, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), held steady at 2% in June. The core CPI rose 3.5% in the same period, while the Retail Price Index increased 2.9%. All these figures came in line with analysts' estimates. GBP/USD edged slightly higher but remained below 1.3000 with the immediate reaction.

Following Monday's modest rebound, the US Dollar (USD) Index closed flat on Tuesday after meeting resistance near 104.50. The USD Index inches lower early Wednesday but manages to hold above 104.00. In the meantime, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays below 4.2% following Tuesday's sharp decline and US stock index futures trade in negative territory.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.03% -0.02% -0.35% 0.28% 0.73% 0.59% -0.16% EUR -0.03% -0.01% -0.19% 0.45% 0.74% 0.75% 0.00% GBP 0.02% 0.00% -0.08% 0.45% 0.75% 0.71% 0.01% JPY 0.35% 0.19% 0.08% 0.63% 0.86% 0.90% -0.00% CAD -0.28% -0.45% -0.45% -0.63% 0.38% 0.30% -0.44% AUD -0.73% -0.74% -0.75% -0.86% -0.38% 0.00% -0.73% NZD -0.59% -0.75% -0.71% -0.90% -0.30% -0.01% -0.75% CHF 0.16% -0.00% -0.01% 0.00% 0.44% 0.73% 0.75% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Gold benefited from falling US T-bond yields on Tuesday and closed near $2,470. XAU/USD preserved its bullish momentum in the Asian session on Wednesday and reached a new all-time high above $2,480 before retreating below $2,470 by the European morning.

USD/CAD advanced to a two-week-high above 1.3700 in the early American session on Tuesday after the data from Canada showed that the annual CPI inflation softened to 2.7% in June from 2.9% in May. The pair, however, failed to gather further bullish momentum and closed the day modestly lower below 1.3700. In the European morning on Wednesday, USD/CAD fluctuates at around 1.3680.

The CPI in New Zealand rose 3.3% on a yearly basis in the second quarter. This reading followed the 4% increase recorded in the first quarter and came in below the market expectation of 3.5%. Despite the soft inflation data, NZD/USD trades in positive territory above 0.6050.

EUR/USD fluctuated in a narrow channel on Tuesday and closed the day little changed. The pair holds steady at around 1.0900 in the European morning on Wednesday.