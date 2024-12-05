Forex Today: FX action remains choppy ahead of mid-tier US data, Bitcoin hits record high above $100K

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, December 5:
The US Dollar (USD) Index continues to stretch lower toward 106.00 early Thursday after posting small losses for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. The US economic calendar will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Goods Trade Balance data for October. During the European trading hours, Eurostat will publish Retail Sales figures for October.
While participating in a moderated discussion at the New York Times DealBook Summit, in New York on Wednesday, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that the US economy is in a "remarkably good shape." He further explained that they are trying to be in a middle place where the policy is less restrictive, so inflation can fall but not damage the labor market. These comments failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction. Nevertheless, Wall Street's main indexes registered strong daily gains and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated below 4.2%, making it difficult for the USD Index to gain traction. Early Thursday, US stock index futures trade virtually unchanged.
US Dollar PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.40%
|0.10%
|0.09%
|0.57%
|1.10%
|0.82%
|0.31%
|EUR
|-0.40%
|-0.34%
|-0.28%
|0.19%
|0.80%
|0.42%
|-0.04%
|GBP
|-0.10%
|0.34%
|0.02%
|0.52%
|1.14%
|0.78%
|0.27%
|JPY
|-0.09%
|0.28%
|-0.02%
|0.46%
|1.04%
|0.75%
|0.18%
|CAD
|-0.57%
|-0.19%
|-0.52%
|-0.46%
|0.69%
|0.25%
|-0.25%
|AUD
|-1.10%
|-0.80%
|-1.14%
|-1.04%
|-0.69%
|-0.37%
|-0.88%
|NZD
|-0.82%
|-0.42%
|-0.78%
|-0.75%
|-0.25%
|0.37%
|-0.47%
|CHF
|-0.31%
|0.04%
|-0.27%
|-0.18%
|0.25%
|0.88%
|0.47%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Bitcoin gathered bullish momentum during the Asian trading hours on Thursday and surged to a new record-high above $100,000. President-elect Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he has nominated Patomak Global Partners CEO Paul Atkins, who is a widely known crypto advocate, to replace Gary Gensler as the next Chairman of the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).
Bank of Japan (BoJ) board member Toyoaki Nakamura said on Thursday that he is not against rate hikes but added that the decision should be data-dependent. "There will be plenty of data coming out before BoJ’s December meeting including Tankan, so want to scrutinize them in deciding whether rate hike would be appropriate," Nakamura noted. After rising more than 0.5% on Wednesday, USD/JPY stays on the back foot early Thursday and was last seen trading below 150.00.
The data from Germany showed that Factory Orders declined by 1.5% on a monthly basis in October. This reading followed the 7.2% increase recorded in September and came in slightly better than the market expectation for a decrease of 2%. EUR/USD clings to small gains above 1.0500 after failing to make a decisive move in either direction on Wednesday.
GBP/USD continues to edge higher and trades above 1.2700 after closing in positive territory on Wednesday.
Gold benefited from falling US Treasury bond yields and posted marginal gains on Wednesday. Nonetheless, XAU/USD remains stuck in a relatively tight channel at around $2,650 in the European morning on Thursday.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price breaks above the $100K milestone
Bitcoin's price surpassed the $100K mark on Thursday after its recent pullback last week.The momentum indicator, the Relative Strength Index, indicates a continuation of the uptrend, while the technical outlook suggests a rally toward $113K.
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.0500 ahead of EU/ US data
EUR/USD is extending gains above 1.0500 in the European session on Thursday. Despite the French political crisis, Fed Chair Powell-induced US Dollar weakness and a positive market mood support the pair's uptick ahead of EU Retail Sales and US Jobless Claims data.
GBP/USD rise further above 1.2700 amid weaker US Dollar
GBP/USD trades with a positive bias for the third straight day and rises further above the 1.2700 mark in the European session on Thursday. The pair takes advantage of the sustained US Dollar weakness and mild risk appetite heading into the US data releases later in the day.
Gold price struggles for a firm near-term direction as traders keenly await US NFP report
Gold price extends its consolidative price move amid mixed fundamental cues. Geopolitical risks and trade war fears offer support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. Less dovish Fed expectations and rebounding US bond yields act as a headwind.
GBP/USD rise further above 1.2700 amid weaker US Dollar
GBP/USD trades with a positive bias for the third straight day and rises further above the 1.2700 mark in the European session on Thursday. The pair takes advantage of the sustained US Dollar weakness and mild risk appetite heading into the US data releases later in the day.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.