Forex Today: Focus remains on Fedspeak in absence of high-impact data

Here is what you need to know on Monday, May 13:

Financial markets remain quiet to start the new week and major currency pairs fluctuate near the previous week's closing levels. The economic calendar will not offer any high-tier data releases on Monday and investors will continue to scrutinize comments from central bank officials.

The US Dollar (USD) Index recovered modestly on Friday after declining sharply on Thursday, supported by Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers' hawkish tone. In the early European morning on Monday, the USD Index holds steady above 105.00 and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield moves sideways near 4.5%. In the meantime, US stock index futures trade modestly higher.

US Dollar PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.11% -0.15% -1.81% -0.07% -0.17% -0.07% -0.22% EUR -0.11% -0.17% -1.80% -0.11% -0.07% -0.10% -0.23% GBP 0.15% 0.17% -1.64% 0.05% 0.09% 0.06% -0.04% JPY 1.81% 1.80% 1.64% 1.70% 1.63% 1.74% 1.61% CAD 0.07% 0.11% -0.05% -1.70% -0.20% 0.02% -0.06% AUD 0.17% 0.07% -0.09% -1.63% 0.20% -0.05% -0.10% NZD 0.07% 0.10% -0.06% -1.74% -0.02% 0.05% -0.08% CHF 0.22% 0.23% 0.04% -1.61% 0.06% 0.10% 0.08% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Following Thursday's upsurge, EUR/USD retreated Friday but managed to post small gains for the week. In the early European session on Monday, the pair stays in a consolidation phase above 1.0750.

After falling to its lowest level in two weeks below 1.2450 on Thursday, GBP/USD reversed its direction and closed the week above 1.2500. The pair moves up and down in a narrow band above that level to start the new week. The UK's Office for National Statistics will release labor market data early Tuesday.

The data from Australia showed in the Asian session that National Australia Bank's Business Conditions Index edged lower to 7 in April from 9 in March, while the Business Confidence Index remained unchanged at 1. AUD/USD showed no reaction to these figures and was last seen moving sideways near 0.6600. Over the weekend, the National Bureau of Statistics of China reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3% on a yearly basis in April, surpassing the market expectation and March's increase of 0.1%.

USD/JPY trades slightly below 156.00 after rising nearly 2% in the previous week. In the early Asian trading hours of the Asian session on Tuesday, the Producer Price Index for April will be featured in the Japanese economic calendar.

Gold gained 2.5% and snapped a two-week losing streak. XAU/USD stages a downward correction early Monday and trades at around $2,350.

