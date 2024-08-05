Forex Today: Flight-to-safety dominates markets as geopolitical tensions escalate

Here is what you need to know on Monday, August 5:

Safe-haven flows dominate financial markets at the beginning of the week as investors react to the latest news surrounding the Israel-Iran conflict. S&P will release revisions to July PMI data for the Euro area, Germany and the UK on Monday. Later in the day, the ISM Services PMI report for July will be featured in the US economic docket. Meanwhile, market participants will keep a close eye on geopolitical developments.

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken has reportedly told his counterparts from the G7 countries over the weekend that Iran and Lebanese group Hezbollah could attack Israel as early as Monday. The White House announced that US President Joe Biden will meet with his national security team on Monday to discuss “developments in the Middle East.” In the meantime, The Times of Israel reported that Israel could launch a preemptive attack to deter Iran if it uncovered "airtight evidence that Tehran was preparing to mount an attack."

Growing fears over a deepening crisis in the Middle East force market participants to seek refuge early Monday, causing risk-sensitive assets to suffer heavy losses. At the time of press, US stock index futures were down between 1.7% and 4.6%. The US Dollar (USD) struggles to benefit from risk-off flows following the disappointing July jobs report. At the time of press, the USD Index was down 0.6% on the day at 102.63. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to push lower and stays below 3.8% after losing nearly 10% in the previous week.

US Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.41% 0.05% -2.43% 0.03% 1.14% 0.54% -0.85% EUR 0.41% 0.38% -2.15% 0.32% 1.57% 0.85% -0.55% GBP -0.05% -0.38% -2.47% -0.04% 1.18% 0.47% -0.92% JPY 2.43% 2.15% 2.47% 2.52% 3.57% 3.02% 1.62% CAD -0.03% -0.32% 0.04% -2.52% 1.14% 0.51% -1.05% AUD -1.14% -1.57% -1.18% -3.57% -1.14% -0.71% -2.06% NZD -0.54% -0.85% -0.47% -3.02% -0.51% 0.71% -1.38% CHF 0.85% 0.55% 0.92% -1.62% 1.05% 2.06% 1.38% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The Japanese Yen seems to be shining as the go-to-safe-haven asset at the start of the week. At the time of press, USD/JPY was down 2.4% on the day, testing 143.00. Reflecting the broad-based JPY strength, EUR/JPY loses 2% at 156.80 and GBP/JPY falls 2.3% at 183.24.

The Swiss Franc is another traditional safe-haven currency that's gathering strength on Monday. USD/CHF was last seen losing nearly 1% on the day at around 0.8500, trading at its weakest level since the first week of January.

EUR/USD gained more than 1% on Friday after the weak labor market data from the US triggered a USD selloff. The pair preserves its bullish momentum early Monday and was last seen trading at its highest level since early March above 1.0950.

Gold rose more than 2% in the previous week and registered a record-high weekly close above $2,440. XAU/USD stays relatively quiet early Monday and trades near Friday's closing level.

AUD/USD came under strong bearish pressure in the Asian session and touched a fresh 2024-low at 0.6348. Although the pair managed to recover toward 0.6450, it's still down over 1% on the day. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce monetary policy decisions on Tuesday.