Forex Today: Firm US data poured cold water over rate cut bets

The Greenback retreated from recent peaks, sponsoring some much-needed respite in the risk-linked universe as European investors returned to their desks following the extended Easter holidays.

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, April 3:

The Greenback came under renewed selling pressure and forced the USD Index (DXY) to recede to 104.70 following recent peaks beyond 105.00. On April 3, the ADP Employment Change takes centre stage, seconded by the final S&P Global Services PMI and the ISM Services PMI. In addition, the Fed's Bowman, Goolsbee, Barr, Kugler, and Powell are all due to speak.

EUR/USD managed to regain some balance and bounced off multi-week lows near 1.0720 on the back of the Dollar’s weakness. On April 3, the advanced Inflation Rate in the euro area will be in the spotlight, along with the Unemployment Rate.

GBP/USD set aside three daily negative sessions and advanced modestly on Tuesday, briefly challenging the 1.2580 region on the back of the resurgence of some selling interest in the Dollar.

USD/JPY maintained its consolidative phase unchanged, always above the 151.00 level and surrounded by persistent concerns over a potential FX intervention.

AUD/USD rose markedly and left behind part of the recent weakness, regaining at the same time the area beyond 0.6500 the figure. On April 3, the Ai Group Industry Index is due.

Prices of WTI rose to a new 2024 high past the $85.00 mark per barrel, underpinned by escalating geopolitical tensions.

Gold prices rose to an all-time high near the $2,280 level per troy ounce on the back of strong safe-haven demand. Its cousin Silver advanced nearly 4% and surpassed the $26.00 mark per ounce for the first time since May 2023.