Forex Today: Fedspeak and Canada inflation data to grab market attention

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, August 20:
Major currency pairs seem to have stabilized in the European morning on Tuesday as investors await the next catalyst. Eurostat will release revisions to July inflation data later in the session and Statistics Canada will publish Consumer Price Index data for July later in the day. Market participants will also pay close attention to comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials.
After starting the week under bearish pressure, the US Dollar (USD) continued to weaken against its major rivals in the second half of the day on Monday as the bullish action in Wall Street pointed to an improving risk mood. In the early European session, US stock index futures trade marginally higher on the day and the USD Index holds steady slightly below 102.00.
US Dollar PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.51%
|-0.39%
|-0.41%
|-0.41%
|-0.90%
|-1.36%
|-0.42%
|EUR
|0.51%
|0.04%
|0.13%
|0.11%
|-0.49%
|-1.02%
|0.06%
|GBP
|0.39%
|-0.04%
|-0.06%
|0.03%
|-0.54%
|-1.00%
|0.01%
|JPY
|0.41%
|-0.13%
|0.06%
|-0.07%
|-0.53%
|-0.84%
|-0.15%
|CAD
|0.41%
|-0.11%
|-0.03%
|0.07%
|-0.53%
|-0.88%
|-0.06%
|AUD
|0.90%
|0.49%
|0.54%
|0.53%
|0.53%
|-0.38%
|0.55%
|NZD
|1.36%
|1.02%
|1.00%
|0.84%
|0.88%
|0.38%
|0.97%
|CHF
|0.42%
|-0.06%
|-0.01%
|0.15%
|0.06%
|-0.55%
|-0.97%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
EUR/USD gained 0.5% for the second consecutive trading day on Monday and reached its highest level since late December near 1.1090. Early Tuesday, the pair stays in a consolidation phase at around 1.1080. The European Central Bank (ECB) will release the Negotiated Wage Rates data for the second quarter later in the day.
During the Asian trading hours, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) announced that it left the one-year and five-year Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) unchanged at 3.35% and 3.85%, respectively. This decision came in line with the market expectation.
The minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) August policy meeting showed that the board members considered a case to raise rates but decided that a steady outcome would better balance the risks. The central bank further stated that the cash rate might have to stay steady for an "extended period." After rising nearly 1% and reaching its highest level in a month on Monday, AUD/USD retreated slightly and was last seen trading above 0.6700. Meanwhile, NZD/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades at a fresh six-week-high at around 0.6130.
Inflation in Canada, as measured by the change in the CPI, is forecast to edge lower to 2.5% on a yearly basis in July from 2.7% in June. USD/CAD trades marginally lower on the day near 1.3620 early Tuesday after losing 0.3% on Monday.
GBP/USD extended its uptrend and reached its highest level in over a month at 1.3000 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The pair stays slightly below this level to start the European session.
USD/JPY recovered from the two-week-low it touched on Monday but closed the day deep in negative territory. The pair edges higher toward 147.00 in the European morning on Tuesday.
Gold corrected lower toward $2,480 on Monday but regained its traction in the American session to close the day slightly above $2,500. Early Tuesday, XAU/USD fluctuates in a tight channel at around $2,505.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1100 ahead of Fedspeak
EUR/USD is treading water below 1.1100 in the European session on Tuesday, sitting at an eight-month high of 1.1089. The pair struggles amid a steady US Dollar, as markets trade with caution ahead of Fedspeak.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3000 amid softer risk tone
GBP/USD is holding gains to trade near 1.3000 in European trading on Tuesday, following a three-day winning streak. The US Dollar pauses its downside momentum amid a tepid risk tone, checking the pair's upside. Fedspeak awaited.
Gold price refreshes record highs near $2,520 on dovish Fed bets
Gold price has resumed its uptrend, refreshing record highs above $2,520 in the European session on Tuesday. Gold price continues to benefit from the underlying US Dollar weakness, courtesy of increased Fed rate cut expectations. The focus now remains on Fedspeak.
Tether to launch USDT on Aptos blockchain
Aptos announced on Tuesday that Tether is launching its USDT stablecoin on the Aptos blockchain. This move is positive for Aptos as stablecoins such as USDT act as a bridge between the crypto assets and fiat currencies.
Canada CPI set to show easing price pressures, bolstering BoC to further ease policy
Canada is poised to release the latest inflation figures on Tuesday, with Statistics Canada publishing the Consumer Price Index data for July.