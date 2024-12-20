Forex Today: Fed-inspired USD rally pauses, eyes on PCE inflation data

Here is what you need to know on Friday, December 20:

After rising sharply on Wednesday, the US Dollar (USD) Index preserved its bullish momentum on Thursday and touched its highest level in over two years early Friday before entering a consolidation phase. The US economic calendar will feature Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for November and the European Commission will publish preliminary Consumer Confidence Index for December later in the day.

The Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish twist in the Summary of Economic Projections fuelled a rally in the US Treasury bond yields and boosted the USD in the second half of the week. Additionally, upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US further supported the currency during the American trading hours on Thursday. Early Friday, investors adopt a cautious stance on growing concerns over a US government shutdown ahead of the holidays. At the time of press, US stock index futures were last seen losing between 0.1% and 0.4%.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.18% 0.96% 2.15% 1.11% 2.00% 2.34% 0.45% EUR -1.18% -0.17% 1.08% -0.01% 0.98% 1.22% -0.66% GBP -0.96% 0.17% 1.12% 0.16% 1.16% 1.37% -0.49% JPY -2.15% -1.08% -1.12% -1.03% -0.13% 0.20% -1.58% CAD -1.11% 0.00% -0.16% 1.03% 0.94% 1.21% -0.65% AUD -2.00% -0.98% -1.16% 0.13% -0.94% 0.23% -1.63% NZD -2.34% -1.22% -1.37% -0.20% -1.21% -0.23% -1.86% CHF -0.45% 0.66% 0.49% 1.58% 0.65% 1.63% 1.86% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The Bank of England (BoE) announced on Thursday that it maintained the bank rate at 4.75% after the December meeting. Three members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), however, unexpectedly voted in favor of a rate cut, causing Pound Sterling to come under selling pressure. After losing more than 0.5%, GBP/USD extended its slide in the Asian session on Friday and touched its lowest level since May below 1.2480. The pair stages a technical correction and trades at around 1.2500 early Friday. Meanwhile, the data from the UK showed that Retail Sales rose by 0.2% on a monthly basis in November, falling short of analysts' estimate for an increase of 0.5%.

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) announced on Friday that it left one-year and five-year Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) unchanged at 3.10% and 3.60%, respectively. AUD/USD showed no reaction to this headline and was last seen trading in a tight range below 0.6250.

USD/JPY gathered bullish momentum and gained more than 1.5% on Thursday after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) refrained from committing to additional policy tightening. The pair touched a multi-month high near 158.00 in the Asian session but retreated to the 157.00 area by the European morning. Japan's Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Friday that he is concerned about the recent foreign exchange move, including those driven by speculation. Kato added that he will ake appropriate action against excessive moves.

After suffering large losses on Wednesday, EUR/USD found a foothold on Thursday and ended the day virtually unchanged. The pair clings to small daily gains early Friday but continues to trade below 1.0400.

Gold holds steady at around $2,600 following Wednesday's drop. The risk-averse market atmosphere helps XAU/USD hold its ground despite the broad-based USD strength.