Forex Today: EU inflation figures, US employment data and PMI report to drive the action

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, April 3:

The US Dollar (USD) lost its strength following the bullish action seen on Monday and the USD Index closed in negative territory on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Eurostat will release the preliminary Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data for March. Later in the day, the US economic calendar will offer ADP Employment Change and the ISM Services PMI reports for March. During the American trading hours, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak on the economic outlook at the Stanford Business, Government, and Society Forum.

US Dollar price this week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.21% 0.50% 0.38% 0.27% 0.15% 0.23% 0.79% EUR -0.21% 0.28% 0.18% 0.07% -0.06% 0.01% 0.56% GBP -0.50% -0.29% -0.11% -0.22% -0.36% -0.27% 0.28% CAD -0.38% -0.17% 0.10% -0.11% -0.24% -0.17% 0.39% AUD -0.28% -0.06% 0.22% 0.10% -0.13% -0.06% 0.51% JPY -0.16% 0.08% 0.33% 0.26% 0.14% 0.05% 0.62% NZD -0.24% -0.01% 0.25% 0.17% 0.06% -0.08% 0.54% CHF -0.77% -0.55% -0.27% -0.38% -0.49% -0.62% -0.54% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

US Treasury bond yields continued to push higher on Tuesday and major equity indexes turned south after the opening bell. Despite these developments, the USD struggled to outperform its rivals as market participants started to adjust their positions ahead of key data releases. Early Wednesday, the 10-year yield holds comfortably above 4.3% and US stock index futures trade modestly lower. Meanwhile, the USD Index stays in a consolidation phase below 105.00 after losing 0.2% on Tuesday.

EUR/USD gathered recovery momentum on Tuesday and erased a large portion of Monday's losses. Early Wednesday, the pair fluctuates in a narrow range below 1.0800.

GBP/USD closed modestly higher on Tuesday and stabilized above 1.2550 in the European session on Wednesday.

USD/JPY registered marginal losses on Tuesday but remained within the extremely narrow trading channel above 151.50.

Gold extended its winning streak into a sixth consecutive day on Tuesday and closed at a new record high above $2,280. XAU/USD holds steady near all-time highs early Wednesday.

AUD/USD posted modest gains on Tuesday and went into a consolidation phase above 0.6500 midweek.

