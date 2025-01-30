Forex Today: ECB policy decisions, US GDP data to drive market action

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, January 30:

Markets turn relatively quiet early Thursday as investors gear up for the European Central Bank's (ECB) interest rate decision and the first estimate of the fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data from the US, while assessing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy announcements. The US economic calendar will also feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims and December Pending Home Sales data.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.78% 0.36% -0.71% 0.45% 1.55% 1.17% 0.17% EUR -0.78% -0.34% -1.32% -0.19% 0.77% 0.51% -0.50% GBP -0.36% 0.34% -1.31% 0.16% 1.12% 0.88% -0.15% JPY 0.71% 1.32% 1.31% 1.20% 2.46% 2.14% 1.03% CAD -0.45% 0.19% -0.16% -1.20% 0.91% 0.72% -0.31% AUD -1.55% -0.77% -1.12% -2.46% -0.91% -0.22% -1.23% NZD -1.17% -0.51% -0.88% -2.14% -0.72% 0.22% -1.23% CHF -0.17% 0.50% 0.15% -1.03% 0.31% 1.23% 1.23% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Following the January meeting, the Fed left the policy rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.5% as expected. In its policy statement, the Fed removed the language suggesting inflation had "made progress" toward its 2% target, instead stating that the pace of price increases "remains elevated." While responding to questions from the press later, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that there was elevated uncertainty because of significant policy shifts. "We don't need to be in a hurry to make any adjustments," he added. After the Fed event, the probability of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in March dropped below 20% from above-30%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) ended the day marginally higher before going into a consolidation phase at around 108.00 early Thursday.

The ECB is expected to lower key rates by 25 bps on Thursday. ECB President Christine Lagarde will deliver the policy statement and respond to questions in a press conference starting at 13:45 GMT. EUR/USD fluctuates in a tight range slightly above 1.0400 after closing virtually unchanged on Wednesday. Eurostat will publish preliminary Q4 GDP data later in the session.

GBP/USD continues to move up and down in a narrow range slightly below 1.2450 after failing to make a decisive move in either direction on Wednesday.

USD/JPY stays under bearish pressure and trades near 154.50. Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino said on Thursday that the central bank will raise rates if the economy and prices move in line with forecasts.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) lowered the policy rate by 25 bps to 3% after the January meeting, as anticipated. BoC Governor Tiff Macklem noted that the Canadian Dollar's movements had not constrained them so far but added that they will have to take bigger moves in the exchange rate into account as they set policy going forward. USD/CAD posted small gains on Wednesday and was last seen trading marginally higher on the day above 1.4400.

After falling below $2,750 in the first half of the day on Wednesday, Gold regained its traction and erased a large portion of its daily losses. XAU/USD edges higher toward $2,770 in the early European session on Thursday.