Forex Today: ECB policy decisions, US data to lift market volatility

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, October 17:

The US Dollar (USD) continued to gather strength against its major rivals midweek, with the USD Index rising 0.3% to register its highest daily close in over two months on Wednesday. On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce monetary policy decisions. In the American session, the US economic calendar will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims data, alongside the Retail Sales and Industrial Production figures for September.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.73% 0.58% 0.31% -0.01% 0.93% 0.73% 1.12% EUR -0.73% -0.22% -0.50% -0.65% 0.23% -0.09% 0.30% GBP -0.58% 0.22% -0.29% -0.57% 0.48% 0.15% 0.49% JPY -0.31% 0.50% 0.29% -0.33% 0.64% 0.46% 0.80% CAD 0.00% 0.65% 0.57% 0.33% 0.89% 0.75% 0.96% AUD -0.93% -0.23% -0.48% -0.64% -0.89% -0.19% 0.16% NZD -0.73% 0.09% -0.15% -0.46% -0.75% 0.19% 0.33% CHF -1.12% -0.30% -0.49% -0.80% -0.96% -0.16% -0.33% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

During the Asian trading hours, the data from Australia showed that the Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.1% in September. The Employment Change was up 64.1K, with Full-Time Employment rising by 51.6K. After closing the third consecutive trading day in negative territory on Wednesday, AUD/USD staged a rebound early Thursday and was last seen rising 0.3% on the day, slightly below 0.6700. In the meantime, People’s Bank of China (PBOC) Deputy Governor said on Thursday that most stock of existing mortgage loans interest rates will be adjusted on October 25, adding that this adjustment will apply to 90% of existing mortgages.

The ECB is widely expected to lower key rates by 25 basis points following September rate cuts. After the ECB announces the policy decisions, ECB President Christine Lagarde will speak at a press conference starting at 12:45 GMT and respond to questions from the press. Pressured by the persistent USD strength, EUR/USD extended its weekly slide and registered losses on Wednesday. The pair struggles to find a foothold in the European morning on Thursday and trades at its weakest level since early August at around 1.0850.

GBP/USD declined sharply on Wednesday as the September inflation data from the UK, which showed that inflation softened at a faster pace than forecast, triggered a selloff in Pound Sterling. After losing more than 0.6% on Wednesday, GBP/USD fluctuates in a tight channel below 1.3000 on early Thursday.

USD/JPY registered small gains on Wednesday as it struggled to gather bullish momentum. The pair holds steady in the European morning and trades slightly above 149.50.

Gold closed the second consecutive day in positive territory on Wednesday. XAU/USD continues to edge higher and trades within a touching distance of the all-time-high it set at $2,685.