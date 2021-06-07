Forex Today: Dollar struggles between NFP miss and Yellen's optimism, Bitcoin whipsawed, oil cools

Here is what you need to know on Monday, June 7:
The market mood is mixed after US Nonfarm Payrolls missed estimated and America's top financial official embraced rising inflation. Bitcoin remains volatile while oil is off the highs. Virus headlines and responses to the G-7 tax deal are eyed.
Higher rates would be a plus: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that an increase in inflation and interest rates would signal a positive development. The former Chair of the Federal Reserve commented that consumer prices could advance at an annual rate of 3%.
Yellen and fellow G-7 finance ministers agreed on a minimum 15% global corporate tax rate, a move that potentially raise revenues from globe-trotting tech companies.
Treasury yields have marginally risen, with returns on 10-year bonds touching 1.57%, but still below the levels seen before Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls report. The economy gained only 559,000 positions in May, below expectations. Moreover, revisions added only 12,000 to April's downbeat figure.
See NFP Quick Analysis: Dollar buying opportunity? Two reasons why dollar downing is likely temporary
The dollar dropped in response and is struggling to recover. XAU/USD bounced from the lows but remains under the $1,900 level.
Germany: Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party won regional elections in Saxony-Anhalt, exceeding expectations and giving a boost to the center-right party ahead of September's general poll. EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.2150 and the Sentix Investor Confidence is eyed.
UK businesses fear the planned June 21 reopening will not go through due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. The Delta strain first identified in India is now the dominant one and is 40% more transmissible than the Kent variant, now called Alpha. GBP/USD is hovering around 1.4150, in familiar ranges.
China reported an export surge of 27.9% YoY in May due to rising global demand and imports also advanced. However, both figures fell short of expectations.
WTI Crude Oil has dipped below $70 after topping that level, reaching the highest since 2018. Prospects of higher demand are supporting pterol prices.
Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin has come under pressure after Weibo, a Chinese tech behemoth, clamped down on accounts transferring BTC. Goldman Sachs said that a CIO roundtable dislikes the granddaddy of cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, El Salvador said it welcomed Bitcoin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains calm below 1.2200 amid softer USD, German data eyed
EUR/USD trades with minute losses below 1.2200 on the first day of a fresh trading week. The pair moves in a narrow range of 15-pips with no meaningful traction. US dollar consolidates post-NFP losses. Yellen’s taper hints offer support to the dollar. Focus remains on the US CPI and ECB decision due later this week.
GBP/USD drops from weekly hurdle towards 1.4100 amid options market flip-flops, Brexit woes
GBP/USD fails to extend Friday’s recovery moves, holds lower ground around 1.4150. Weekly risk reversal drops back to favor sellers. US President Biden is ready to interfere in Brexit issue.
Gold sellers flirt with intraday low around $1,880 amid downbeat sentiment
Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to overcome the day’s low of $1,884.58, down 0.26% intraday, heading into Monday’s European session. Gold traders fail to keep Friday’s recovery moves beyond the previous resistance line from early May.
Dogecoin awaits trigger for 30% advance
Dogecoin price shows signs of ending its consolidation as it makes headway. The recent swing high created on June 2 is a palpable sign of the evolving uptrend. DOGE needs to breach past a crucial resistance barrier to signal the start of an impulsive wave higher.
Wall Street Week Ahead: AMC social and traded volume soars but jobs report boosts all
AMC week dominated headlines as the stock took over the airwaves of mainstream and social media. The saga had many layers but boils down to the theme of disenchantment that surfaced in the original GameStop saga.