NFP Quick Analysis: Dollar buying opportunity? Two reasons why dollar downing is likely temporary

- The US gained only 559,000 in May, worse than expected.
- The upward revision or April was meager, only another 12K.
- The dollar's downside correction could prove temporary ahead of CPI
Another month, another increase that would be tremendous before the pandemic – but now it points to a slow recovery. The world´s largest economy gained only 559,000 jobs in May, below 664,000 expected and under the marginally higher whisper numbers. ADP´s data raised estimates.
Moreover, the upside revision for April was a meager 12,000, from 266,000 to 278,000 in the updated read. The lack of a significant bump up in last month´s figure is joining the headline miss and makes it a double disappointment.
The dollar has retreated in the immediate aftermath, with EUR/USD jumping some 50 pips. However, there are two reasons to expect it to be a mere correction, not a change of course, and they are both related to inflation.
First, Will rising prices push the Fed toward tapering? That has been the main question on investors' minds. Inflation and expectations further increases have been dismissed by most bank members as transitory.
To have inflation persist, wages need to rise and that is what is happening: earnings rose by 0.5% monthly in May, far above 0.2% expected. With higher wages, consumers can buy more and escalate cost increases.
Secondly, the dollar's falls could be limited by the wait toward next Thursday's Consumer Price Index publication. It comes after the Fed entered its blackout period, which means the bank does not have the ability to dismiss elevated prices as "transitory."
The mix of higher wages and the wait for CPI could support a mean-reversion in the dollar – something that tends to happen every month, as FXStreet's new study shows.
NFP Cheat Sheet: Three last-minute things to consider when trading the event
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.21 as tensions mount
EUR/USD is trading just above 1.21, unable to recover from the blow it received from a trio of strong US figures on Thursday. Nonfarm Payrolls increases only 559K.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41, shrugging off virus fears
GBP/USD feels less pressure and bounces off 1.41. Nevertheless, the dollar remains bid after upbeat US data on Thursday. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK weighed on the pound earlier.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41, shrugging off virus fears
GBP/USD feels less pressure and bounces off 1.41. Nevertheless, the dollar remains bid after upbeat US data on Thursday. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK weighed on the pound earlier.
Gold set to decline below $1,860 as USD rebounds
Gold prices continue to slide lower against the US dollar. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1,861 with 0.5% losses. The greenback gathered momentum on the upbeat US economic data released on Thursday.
Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally
SHIB price shows a formation of a bottom reversal technical pattern that projects a huge potential bullish breakout. However, Shiba Inu needs to produce a decisive close above a critical resistance level to kick-start this upswing. SHIB price action since May 20 has formed two distinct valleys known as Adam and Eve.