Forex Today: Dollar struggles amid upbeat mood, ahead of high-impact US data

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, January 16:
Risk flows remain in vogue in the early European session on Thursday, with the US Dollar (USD) struggling alongside the US Treasury bond yields. The market optimism is linked to the revival of expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would remain on track for two interest rate cuts this year in light of tame inflation figures.
US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose in line with estimates at an annual rate of 2.9% in December from November's 2.7%. However, core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose by 3.2%, below forecasts of 3.3%. Earlier in the week, the US annual Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 3.3% in December, missing the expected 3.4% growth.
The dovish Fed bets, hopes for more Chinese stimulus and easing fears over potential disruptive trade tariffs under Donald Trump’s presidency lift investors’ sentiment while diminishing the USD’s safe-haven appeal.
However, FX majors fail to capitalize on the risk-on sentiment and a subdued USD, the Australian Dollar (AUD) and the Japanese Yen (JPY) emerging as the weakest currencies across the FX board. AUD/USD is closing in on the 0.6200 level after spiking to 0.6250 in a knee-jerk reaction to strong Australian employment change data. However, the uptick in the OZ Unemployment Rate added to the bets of early easing by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
Meanwhile, USD/JPY witnessed another volatile Asian session on Thursday, initially falling hard from 156.00 to 155.20 on mounting expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will hike interest rates next week. Citing unnamed sources, Bloomberg reported that the Japanese central bank is expected to raise rates next week, barring a major market rout following US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. USD/JPY buyers returned with a bang and recaptured 156.00 following BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda’s commentary.
The Pound Sterling maintains its offered tone, leaving GBP/USD gyrating near 1.2200 as traders digest the disappointing UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Industrial Production data for November. The UK economy expanded at a monthly pace of 0.1% in November, below the forecast of +0.2%. Other data from the UK showed that monthly Industrial and Manufacturing Production dropped by 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively, in November. Both readings surprised markets to the downside.
EUR/USD defends minor bids near 1.0300 after failing to resist above the latter, courtesy of the improved market mood. But the further upside appears limited amid dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations and ahead of the ECB Policy Accounts of the December meeting. The pair also trades with caution before the release of the US Retail Sales and Jobless Claims data.
USD/CAD stays supported above 1.4350 as Oil price consolidates its rally to six-month highs. WTI oil price is down 0.45% on the day, trading below $79 as of writing.
Gold price rebounds to test $2,700 in the European session, reversing a brief dip to $2,690.
(This story was corrected on January 16 at 08:10 GMT to say that "Risk flows remain in vogue in the early European session on Thursday," not risk-off flows.)
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.02%
|0.20%
|-0.27%
|0.18%
|0.19%
|0.16%
|-0.10%
|EUR
|0.02%
|0.22%
|-0.24%
|0.20%
|0.21%
|0.18%
|-0.08%
|GBP
|-0.20%
|-0.22%
|-0.44%
|-0.02%
|-0.01%
|-0.05%
|-0.30%
|JPY
|0.27%
|0.24%
|0.44%
|0.42%
|0.43%
|0.35%
|0.14%
|CAD
|-0.18%
|-0.20%
|0.02%
|-0.42%
|0.02%
|-0.03%
|-0.28%
|AUD
|-0.19%
|-0.21%
|0.01%
|-0.43%
|-0.02%
|-0.03%
|-0.29%
|NZD
|-0.16%
|-0.18%
|0.05%
|-0.35%
|0.03%
|0.03%
|-0.25%
|CHF
|0.10%
|0.08%
|0.30%
|-0.14%
|0.28%
|0.29%
|0.25%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains cautious below 0.6300
AUD/USD reversed three consecutive days of gains and briefly pierced the 0.6200 support despite the offered stance in the greenback and the positive labour market report in Australia in December.
EUR/USD: Immediate resistance comes at 1.0430
EUR/USD quickly resumed its uptick, leaving behind Wednesday’s hiccup and retesting the area beyond 1.0300 the figure on the back of further selling pressure in the US Dollar.
Gold on its way to test record highs
Prices of Gold advances further and manage to reclaim the key $2,700 mark per ounce troy on Thursday in response to the absence of traction in the US Dollar and diminishing US yields across the board.
Why Bitcoin and the crypto market could rally following Donald Trump's proposed regulatory reforms
Donald Trump's inauguration has generated significant optimism in the crypto market, fueled by promises of reforms to the industry's regulatory framework.
Eurozone industrial production ticked up in November
The slight 0.2% rise in production from October is insufficient to indicate a reversal of the two-year downward trend. Overall, the outlook for industry remains quite weak at the start of the year.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.