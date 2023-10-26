Forex Today: Dollar stays cool despite hot US economy

During the Asian session, the Tokyo Consumer Price Index is due. The Australian Producer Price Index (PPI) will also be closely watched, especially after the strong CPI data reported on Wednesday. Later in the day, market focus will shift to the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure price index.
Here is what you need to know on Friday, October 27:
During the Asian session, the US Dollar lost momentum, primarily driven by a decline in US Treasury yields, despite positive economic data. The Dollar Index (DXY) ended the session around 106.60. The 10-year US Treasury yield dropped from 4.96% to 4.84%, while the 2-year yield decreased from 5.15% to 5.02%.
The US economy expanded at an annualized rate of 4.9% during the third quarter, surpassing market consensus of 4.2%. The report also revealed a lower-than-expected core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index, which increased demand for bonds. Other data showed a rise in Continuing Jobless claims to 1.79 million, reaching the highest level in months.
Next week, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting will take place, and the market expectations suggest no change in interest rates. On Friday, the US will release the monthly core PCE, a key inflation measure. The report will also include personal spending and income data.
Wells Fargo on US GDP data:
U.S. economic growth accelerated in the third quarter to a 4.9% annualized pace, signaling the economy remains resilient in the face of higher rates and still-elevated prices. While persistent strength in demand could put the inflation descent in jeopardy, we do not anticipate this report changes much for policymakers, and we expect the FOMC to leave rates unchanged at next week's meeting.
On Thursday, the Euro underperformed following the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting. As anticipated, the central bank kept interest rates unchanged, marking the first time since June last year. Market participants interpreted the meeting as leaning towards a dovish stance, as the ECB signaled that it is unlikely to raise rates again.
EUR/USD hit a weekly low at 1.0521 but then rebounded, supported by a weaker US Dollar, rising towards 1.0565.
Analysts at Rabobank on ECB:
Today’s pause does not necessarily mean the end of the hiking cycle. Yet, policymakers seem to have little desire to tighten further. The ECB appeared somewhat more concerned about the growth outlook than in September. Lagarde provided no clear reaction function to a potential new energy shock.
GBP/USD fell to weekly lows at 1.2068 but then rebounded to the upside, rising towards the 1.2130 area. The pair continues to trade above October lows, avoiding further deterioration. The Bank of England is expected to extend its pause next week, likely with a divided vote.
USD/JPY is heading towards a daily close well above 150.00. The pair held that mark despite lower Treasury yields and risk-off sentiment. It appears that markets are challenging Japanese authorities. The Tokyo Consumer Price Index is due on Friday.
AUD/USD reached fresh year-to-date lows at 0.6269 but rose above the key 0.6280 area. The recovery is driven by the correction of the US Dollar, which shows limited conviction even as markets consider the possibility of another rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on November 7. The Producer Price Index is due on Friday.
USD/CAD continued to move higher, breaking above 1.3800. The pair posted its highest daily close in a year. The Canadian Dollar was the weakest performer among G10 currencies on Thursday.
Gold finished modestly higher around $1,985 as the yellow metal benefited only modestly from lower Treasury yields. Silver experienced volatile trading. XAG/USD ended hovering around $22.80 after briefly trading above $23.00 during European hours and bottoming below $22.50 after US data.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.0550 as Wall Street turns negative
The US Dollar gained momentum late on Friday, following reports that Israel expanded ground operations in Gaza. Stocks turned to the downside while Gold and crude oil prices jumped. EUR/USD retreated toward 1.0550, erasing daily gains.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2150 area ahead of the weekend
After spending the majority of the day in a tight range near 1.2100, GBP/USD rose toward 1.2150 in the American trading hours. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment and week-end flows seem to be weighing on the US Dollar and helping the pair edge higher.
Gold stabilizes near $1,980 in choppy day
Gold stabilized near $1,980 after testing $1,990 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its sideways grind below 4.9% after PCE inflation data came in line with market expectations and made it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
NEO price rallies as founder outlines plans to develop Ethereum-compatible sidechain
NEO, an open-source blockchain platform announced the creation of a sidechain that resists Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) attacks and is compatible with Ethereum.
NatWest lowers guidance, as FCA reviews bank conduct
It’s not been a great year for the NatWest Group share price, and it got even worse this morning, the shares plunging to 30-month lows, after the bank lowered its full year guidance on NIM.