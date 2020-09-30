Forex Today: Dollar rises after an ugly presidential debate, US data, end-of-month flows eyed

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, September 30:

The first presidential debate descended turned ugly and President Trump's refusal to say he would accept the election results is weighing on the market mood. ADP Non-Farm Payrolls, final US GDP stands out as September draws to an end.

President Donald Trump and rival Joe Biden clashed in an acrimonious televised debate. S&P 500 futures advanced at first but retreated as Trump refused to say he would accept the election results. Biden came into the televised clash with a lead and it will take several until new polling shows any change in voting intentions.

The US dollar is marginally higher and gold is paring some of the gains recorded before the debate.

Chinese purchasing manufacturing indexes for September came out marginally above estimates, pointing to ongoing growth in the world's second-largest economy. That has been insufficient to help Australian and New Zealand dollars.

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, is due to speak in Frankfurt and may shed light on the ECB's next moves. She speaks after German and Spanish inflation figures reflected ongoing weakness and coronavirus cases are rising in the old continent. EUR/USD managed to rise above 1.17 on Tuesday, potentially also worrying the bank, that would like to see a lower exchange rate.

Brexit talks continue with somewhat less optimism than seen earlier in the week. GBP/USD failed to rise with EUR/USD on Tuesday. Final Gross Domestic Product figures are showing a fall of 19.8% crash in the second quarter, an upgrade from -20.4% initially reported.

ADP, America's largest payroll provider, publishes its jobs figures for September. The first hint toward Friday's official labor statistics is set to show a pick up in hiring. It is essential to remember that the firm's data has not been well-correlated with government data in recent months.

The final US GDP for the second quarter is set to confirm an annualized fall of 31.7%. A substantial rebound is due in the third quarter. Pending home sales for August and speeches from Federal Reserve officials are also awaited.

Canadian GDP figures are projected to show an extended recovery in July, following the 6.5% expansion in June. USD/CAD is trading around 1.34, rising as oil prices are on the back foot.

Cryptocurrencies have been paring their gains, with Bitcoin changing hands at around $10,700.

The last day of the month tends to feature last-minute portfolio adjustments from money managers. That may trigger higher volatility around the London fix.