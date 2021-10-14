Forex Today: Dollar pressured by weaker yields

What you need to know on Friday, October 15:
As Treasury yields held at the lower end of the weekly range, the dollar remained weak. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note bottomed at 1.507%, ending the day nearby. As for the greenback, it managed to post a modest intraday advance against the EUR and the CHF.
Wall Street rallied on the back of better than expected earnings reports from big names, including banks such as Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Citigroup.
Upbeat US data provided additional support to the market’s mood. The September Producer Price Index was up 0.5% MoM and 8.6% YoY, higher than the August readings although below the market’s expectations,while Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended October 8 printed at 293K, much better than the 319K expected.
EUR/USD lost the 1.1600 threshold, ending the day a few pips below the level. GBP/USD settled at 1.3860, while commodity-linked currencies were the best performers. AUD/USD regained the 0.7400 mark, while USD/CAD fell to 1.2354, a fresh multi-week low.
Oil prices were up. The International Energy Agency said that record natural gas prices would boost demand for oil and top oil producer Saudi Arabia dismissed calls for additional OPEC+ supply. WTI settled at $81.40 a barrel. Gold flirted with $1,800 a troy ounce, ending the day just below the level.
Friday will bring US Retail Sales and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.
Ethereum Classic price will tap $280 by early 2022
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggling with the 1.1600 level
The shared currency was unable to take advantage of the broad dollar’s weakness, with the pair trading at around 1.1600. EUR/USD at risk of falling towards fresh 2021 lows.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains above 1.3700 as dollar stays on the back foot
GBP/USD pair retreated modestly after climbing to a fresh three-week high of 1.3735 but doesn't seem to be having a difficult time staying afloat in the positive territory above 1.3700. The mid-tier data releases from the US failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.
Gold bulls battling to take over the $1,800 level
US Treasury yields remain depressed near fresh weekly lows, weighing on the greenback. Wall Street is up, backed by better than expected earnings reports from big names. XAU/USD retains its bullish stance, despite being overbought in the near term.
Ethereum Classic price will tap $280 by early 2022
How are future Ethereum Classic price levels determined if they have never traded at those price levels before? A series of different types of analysis should be completed to speculate and project a future price range...
Markets gain ground despite resurgent energy fears
Rising energy prices have done little to stifle market optimism today, with improving US banks earnings and jobless claims helping sentiment.