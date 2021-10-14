The following article contains price and date projection analysis utilizing the methods of W.D. Gann and other traditional forecasting methods. Ethereum Classic is the second of several highlighting this style and approach of technical analysis. The purpose is not to target a specific date nor a specific price. Instead, the goal is to identify a range of time in the future, which is highly likely to be a turning point for any trend or corrective move. Additionally, the second purpose is to identify a price range and value area in that same time period.

Confluence zones

ETC/USDT Price Clusters

How are future Ethereum Classic price levels determined if they have never traded at those price levels before? A series of different types of analysis should be completed to speculate and project a future price range. For this analysis, I will be utilizing Elliot Wave Theory, natural harmonic values found in the light and sound spectrum – specifically the methods by the great Gann analyst, Tony Plummer (The Law of Vibration, and The Life Cycle Hypothesis), Gann's Square of 9 and Fibonacci expansion zones. The result of this analysis shows a cluster of price ranges, all with the same value area. They are as follows:

$265.00 - 180-degree Gann Square of 9 angle

$264.00 - Major Octave of 'So' (harmonic ranges in music)

$269.13 - Top of Square in Gann's Square of a Range

$298.09 - 161.8% Fib expansion from interior swing

Time Cycles

ETC/USDT Time Clusters

In addition to projecting price levels in the future, the same approach can be taken with time. For time cycle analysis, most of the analysis comes from Gann's work in major and minor time cycles and his use of astronomical cycles. The time studies are further supplemented with the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system's Time Principle and Hurst Cycle Analysis. After completing this analysis, a massive cluster of cycles complete and coalesce in mid to late January 2022. Specifically, Ethereum Classic is projected to be at or near a new all-time high between the final week of January 2022 and the first week of February 2022. The time clusters include the following time cycle analysis methods:

Gann's Square of 9 dates.

Gann's Cycle of the Inner year day counts.

Gann's Master Square of 12 weekly counts.

Gann's Master Square of 12 monthly counts.

Ichimoku Monthly Kumo Twist

Lunar Phase (New and Full Moons)

Lunar Apogee and Perigee

Hurst Cycles

Mid-Point of Gann's Square of a Range

Putting it all together

ETC/USDT Price and Time

There is a projected swing low around late November 2021 that could put Ethereum Classic price near the $24.00 value area. The next significant swing high range to target is a confluence zone between $265 and $298.

The date range where a new high would likely appear in the final week of January 2022 and into the first week of February 2022.

Look for Ethereum Classic to test $265 - $286 in late January to early February 2022.