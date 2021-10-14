The following article contains price and date projection analysis utilizing the methods of W.D. Gann and other traditional forecasting methods. Ethereum Classic is the second of several highlighting this style and approach of technical analysis. The purpose is not to target a specific date nor a specific price. Instead, the goal is to identify a range of time in the future, which is highly likely to be a turning point for any trend or corrective move. Additionally, the second purpose is to identify a price range and value area in that same time period.
Confluence zones
ETC/USDT Price Clusters
How are future Ethereum Classic price levels determined if they have never traded at those price levels before? A series of different types of analysis should be completed to speculate and project a future price range. For this analysis, I will be utilizing Elliot Wave Theory, natural harmonic values found in the light and sound spectrum – specifically the methods by the great Gann analyst, Tony Plummer (The Law of Vibration, and The Life Cycle Hypothesis), Gann's Square of 9 and Fibonacci expansion zones. The result of this analysis shows a cluster of price ranges, all with the same value area. They are as follows:
$265.00 - 180-degree Gann Square of 9 angle
$264.00 - Major Octave of 'So' (harmonic ranges in music)
$269.13 - Top of Square in Gann's Square of a Range
$298.09 - 161.8% Fib expansion from interior swing
Time Cycles
ETC/USDT Time Clusters
In addition to projecting price levels in the future, the same approach can be taken with time. For time cycle analysis, most of the analysis comes from Gann's work in major and minor time cycles and his use of astronomical cycles. The time studies are further supplemented with the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system's Time Principle and Hurst Cycle Analysis. After completing this analysis, a massive cluster of cycles complete and coalesce in mid to late January 2022. Specifically, Ethereum Classic is projected to be at or near a new all-time high between the final week of January 2022 and the first week of February 2022. The time clusters include the following time cycle analysis methods:
Gann's Square of 9 dates.
Gann's Cycle of the Inner year day counts.
Gann's Master Square of 12 weekly counts.
Gann's Master Square of 12 monthly counts.
Ichimoku Monthly Kumo Twist
Lunar Phase (New and Full Moons)
Lunar Apogee and Perigee
Hurst Cycles
Mid-Point of Gann's Square of a Range
Putting it all together
ETC/USDT Price and Time
There is a projected swing low around late November 2021 that could put Ethereum Classic price near the $24.00 value area. The next significant swing high range to target is a confluence zone between $265 and $298.
The date range where a new high would likely appear in the final week of January 2022 and into the first week of February 2022.
Look for Ethereum Classic to test $265 - $286 in late January to early February 2022.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price ready to break top line and target $4,085
Ethereum price saw bulls entering at the monthly pivot near $3,429. Price action to the upside got rejected at the monthly R1 resistance level at $3,836 and just a few bucks shy of the red descending top line.
Mark Cuban says investing in Dogecoin is “fun” while DOGE price drops
Mark Cuban does not expect another crypto winter, and the billionaire defended Dogecoin. Dogecoin posted a 6% drop over the past week; rival Shiba Inu had a massive rally driving SHIB to the top 12 cryptos.
Long-term technical suggest that VeChain price is on its way to $0.90
How are future VeChain price levels determined if they have never traded at those price levels before? A series of different types of analysis should be completed to speculate and project a future price range...
MATIC price caught in tight range as Polygon uptrend grinds forward
Polygon (MATIC) price saw bears trying to break the longer-term uptrend MATIC is in with the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) as a supporting technical indicator.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.