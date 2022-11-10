What you need to take care of on Friday, November 11:
The American Dollar plummeted on Thursday against all of its major rivals as market participants rushed to price in a pivot in the US Federal Reserve monetary policy as soon as next December. The October Consumer Price Index unexpectedly declined by more than anticipated, as annual inflation rose by 7.7%. The core reading, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, resulted at 6.3%, easing from 6.6% in September.
Following the release, the CME Group FedWatch Tool showed that markets are pricing in an 80% probability of a 50 basis points rate hike in December, compared to 52% just before the release. Time for the US Federal Reserve to pivot.
Optimism returned. Stocks soared, yields plunged, and risk-on flows came back to life. US indexes are up over 3% each, with the Nasdaq Composite adding a whopping 6%. On the other hand, Treasury yields shed over 20 bps, with the 10-year Treasury note currently yielding 3.83%.
EURUSD trades near a monthly high of 1.0184, while GBPUSD extends its gains ahead of the US close, now approaching 1.1700. The AUDUSD pair is about to challenge the 0.6600 area, while USD/CAD is down to 1.3350. Finally, The USDJPY pair trades around 141.80, while USDCHF is down to 0.9660.
Gold soared to fresh three-month highs, now trading at around $1,754 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices remained subdued, barely recovering some ground after the latest slump. WTI is currently changing hands at around $86.40 a barrel.
On a down note, the Politburo Standing Committee (PSC) of the Chinese Communist Party held a coronavirus-related meeting and urged to stick to the zero-covid policy. Another negative sentiment factor is the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX earlier this week, said to have a black hole of $ 6 billion. The crisis is spreading like wildfire in the crypto world, and the end is yet to be seen. Investors, however, hardly paid attention to the headlines after the CPI release, which even support the crypto market.
AUDUSD approaches 0.6600 amid risk-on flows
Softer-than-anticipated US inflation figures spurred demand for high-yielding assets, with Wall Street soaring and backing AUDUSD. The pair trades near a fresh weekly high of 0.6597, maintaining its bullish stance.
EURUSD keeps pushing higher, just ahead of 1.0200
EURUSD trades at around 1.0170 after hitting 1.0184. The pair topped at 1.0197 in September, making of the 1.0180/90 price zone a critical resistance area to break ahead of another leg north.
Gold stabilizes around $1,750 after US CPI
XAUUSD added roughly $25 and reached a fresh three-month high. Gold trades at around $1,749, its highest since last August. The American Dollar plummeted following the release of the US CPI.
Is Justin Sun's TRON empire a collateral in the FTX vs. Binance crypto war?
Crypto experts have accused the owner of troubled crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), of triggering a depeg in Tron network’s stablecoin USDD as revenge against rival exchange Binance which owns a large holding of the stablecoin.
Inflation data helps spark risk-on rally
US inflation data has provided a welcome shot in the arm for markets, with the declines seen across both headline and core inflation bringing the kind of optimism that has been lacking without seeing non-energy related inflation turn lower.