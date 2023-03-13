Forex Today: Dollar extends slide as markets reconsider Fed’s next move

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, March 14:
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank hit markets unexpectedly, creating a confidence crisis that continues to spread. The Federal Reserve announced it will make available additional funding to help assure banks have the ability to meet the needs of all their depositors. US President Biden spoke on Monday and said that no taxpayer money would be used to bail out banks. The impact has been large enough that a 50 basis point hike from the Federal Reserve at the March 21-22 meeting now seems unlikely.
The SVB collapse drove US stock markets to monthly lows. The Nasdaq managed to recover and gained 0.45%, while the Dow Jones lost 0.28% and the S&P 500 fell by 0.15%. The VIX rose 6% after pulling back during the second half of the American session.
The US Dollar dropped sharply at the beginning of the week, hit by the decline in US yields as markets consider the possibility of no interest rate hike from the Fed at the March meeting. As a result, US yields suffered the biggest three-day slide in three decades.
On Tuesday, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) is due at 12:30 GMT (Daylight Saving Time began on Sunday, so the time of main US releases has changed). The numbers will be watched closely to see how the fight against inflation is going. Prior to the SVB crisis, the US CPI was seen as a critical report for the upcoming Fed’s monetary policy decision. At current hours, markets are seeing a softer Fed, as their focus is on the impact of the banking crisis.
USD/JPY fell for the third consecutive day, trimming losses during the American session after recovering above 133.00. EUR/USD broke above 1.0700, hitting the strongest level in a month. Reports suggest the European Central Bank will raise rates by 50 basis points on Thursday despite SVB turmoil. EUR/GBP pulled back to 0.8800. GBP/USD rose sharply from near 1.2050 toward 1.2200.
AUD/USD and NZD/USD took advantage of the weaker Dollar and rose to 0.6700 and 0.6250, respectively. The risk-off environment is not affecting commodity currencies so far. Latin American currencies dropped again, with USD/MXN hitting levels above 19.00.
Crude Oil prices fell more than 2%. WTI finished around $74.50, avoiding a daily close under January or February lows that would have increased the bearish pressure. Bitcoin surged, gaining more than 10%, surpassing $24,000.
Gold jumped above $1,900 to the highest since early February, boosted by the rally in the bond market. Silver rocketed by more than 6%, approaching $22.00.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls cheer drops in hawkish Fed bets above 1.0700 with eyes on US inflation
EUR/USD grinds near the highest level in a month, after posting the biggest daily gains in a fortnight, as the US inflation data loom. The Euro pair cheered the broad US Dollar strength to rally to 1.0741 the previous day before portraying the market’s cautious mood while making rounds to 1.0720-30 at the latest.
GBP/USD rises further, hits one-month highs near 1.2200
GBP/USD advanced further above 1.2150 and approached 1.2200, as the US Dollar Index tumbled by more than 1%. The US Dollar stays under constant selling pressure as investors expect a softer Federal Reserve amid SVB turmoil. Key reports ahead: UK employment and US inflation.
Gold scales above $1,910 as SVB fallout limits Fed’s tightening pace
Gold has refreshed its five-week high at $1,914.70 in the early Asian session. The precious metal has delivered a three-day winning streak and is expected to continue its upside momentum as a sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) might force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to continue a lower pace of policy tightening if not halt the restrictive regime.
Maker deploys “emergency DAI parameter change” proposal following SVB collapse
The ongoing instability in the financial sector impacted what is considered to be one of the safest asset types in the crypto market. Stablecoins took a hit over the weekend following the shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank, one of the biggest US bank failures.
The Fed faces an even more difficult task amid financial system turmoil
The failures of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank since Friday, March 10, the second and third largest bank failures in U.S. history, have sent shock-waves through the financial system.