Forex Today: Dollar at a brink of turning bullish

What you need to know on Monday, June 14:
The dollar advanced on Friday, to close the week with gains against all of its major rivals. However, no critical threshold was broken. Demand for the American currency was backed by solid US data, which points to an underway economic comeback, as the preliminary estimate of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index surged to 86.4 in June from 82.9 previously. Gains could also be attributed to position adjustments ahead of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting next Wednesday.
Australia and China celebrate holidays on Monday, which means trading volumes will be reduced.
The EUR/USD settled just above the 1.2100 threshold and is at risk of falling further after the ECB offered an optimistic, but cautious stance.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.4100, and it’s also at risk of extending its decline, mainly after weekend news, pointing to increased Brexit and coronavirus-related jitters. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed “serious concern” about the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant on Saturday, while the G7 summit saw European leaders pushing UK Johnson to fully implement the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. Tensions persist around Britain´s desire to alter the protocol that imposed checks on British goods entering Northern Ireland.
AUD/USD trades around 0.7700, still holding within familiar levels although at the lower end of its weekly range. The USD/CAD jumped to the 1.2180 price zone, settling nearby.
Gold prices came under pressure with spot finishing the week at $1,877 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices retained gains, with WTI settling at $70.77 a barrel.
Dogecoin price needs another Elon Musk endorsement to avoid 50% crash
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses 1.21 as the dollar extends its gains
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.21, some 70 pips down on the day as the dollar recovers alongside Treasury yields. US Consumer Sentiment beat estimates with 86.4 points.
GBP/USD retreats amid UK GDP miss, reopening concerns
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.4150, down on the day. UK GDP missed with 2.3% in April and a four-week delay to Britain's reopening is speculated. The greenback is gaining some ground.
XAU/USD drops back below $1900, as US dollar rebounds ahead of data
Gold price has retraced below the $1900 mark once again, having tested Tuesday’s high near $1903. The latest leg down in gold price comes on the back of a tepid bounce staged by the US dollar, as the Treasury yields trim losses across the curve.
Ethereum price prepares for a bullish weekend, targeting $3,000
Ethereum price seems prime to revisit $3,000. Although ETH faces resistance at $2,300, the upswing seems imminent. A downswing below $2,000 could invalidate the bullish thesis.
Hot Inflation is warming the seat for the June FOMC
Americans are seeing the fastest price increases since their seventh-graders were born as inflation builds into the US economy from the disruptions of the pandemic lockdowns. Core CPI at 3.8% is the steepest gain in 29 years.