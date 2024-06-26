Forex Today: Choppy action continues as investors await next catalyst

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, June 26:

Major currency pairs continue to fluctuate in familiar ranges as market participants refrain from taking large positions in the absence of fundamental drivers. The US economic calendar will feature New Home Sales data for May on Wednesday. Later in the American session, the US Treasury will hold a 5-year note auction.

The US Dollar (USD) Index, which gauges the USD's valuation against a basket of six major currencies, registered small gains on Tuesday as the mixed action in Wall Street continued. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.76% on the day, while the Nasdaq Composite gained more than 1%. Early Wednesday, the USD Index clings to modest gains above 105.50 and US stock index futures trade marginally higher.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.04% -0.19% 0.08% -0.19% -0.51% 0.14% 0.28% EUR -0.04% -0.22% 0.09% -0.19% -0.53% 0.14% 0.31% GBP 0.19% 0.22% 0.24% 0.03% -0.32% 0.33% 0.53% JPY -0.08% -0.09% -0.24% -0.27% -0.56% 0.14% 0.20% CAD 0.19% 0.19% -0.03% 0.27% -0.31% 0.32% 0.51% AUD 0.51% 0.53% 0.32% 0.56% 0.31% 0.67% 0.85% NZD -0.14% -0.14% -0.33% -0.14% -0.32% -0.67% 0.17% CHF -0.28% -0.31% -0.53% -0.20% -0.51% -0.85% -0.17% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The data from Australia showed earlier in the day that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 4% on a yearly basis in May. This reading followed the 3.6% increase recorded in April and came in above the market expectation of 3.8%. AUD/USD gathered bullish momentum after this data and climbed to its highest level in two weeks near 0.6700.

Statistics Canada reported on Wednesday that the annual CPI rose 2.9% in May, surpassing analysts' estimate for an increase of 2.6%. After falling toward 1.3600 with the immediate reaction to the hot inflation data, USD/CAD staged a rebound and was last seen moving up and down in a tight channel slightly above 1.3650.

GfK Consumer Confidence edged lower to -21.8 in Germany in July from -21.0. EUR/USD stays under modest pressure and trades below 1.0700 in the European morning on Wednesday.

Following Monday's rebound, GBP/USD struggled to preserve its bullish momentum and closed flat on Tuesday. The pair stays on the back foot and trades below 1.2700 early Wednesday.

After ending the day virtually unchanged on Tuesday, USD/JPY advances toward 160.00 in the early European session on Wednesday. In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Tuesday, May Retail Trade data from Japan will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Gold turned south and closed near $2,320 on Tuesday, erasing all of Monday's gains in the process. XAU/USD struggles to gain traction early Wednesday and fluctuates at around $2,315.