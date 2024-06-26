Forex Today: Choppy action continues as investors await next catalyst

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, June 26:
Major currency pairs continue to fluctuate in familiar ranges as market participants refrain from taking large positions in the absence of fundamental drivers. The US economic calendar will feature New Home Sales data for May on Wednesday. Later in the American session, the US Treasury will hold a 5-year note auction.
The US Dollar (USD) Index, which gauges the USD's valuation against a basket of six major currencies, registered small gains on Tuesday as the mixed action in Wall Street continued. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.76% on the day, while the Nasdaq Composite gained more than 1%. Early Wednesday, the USD Index clings to modest gains above 105.50 and US stock index futures trade marginally higher.
US Dollar PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.04%
|-0.19%
|0.08%
|-0.19%
|-0.51%
|0.14%
|0.28%
|EUR
|-0.04%
|-0.22%
|0.09%
|-0.19%
|-0.53%
|0.14%
|0.31%
|GBP
|0.19%
|0.22%
|0.24%
|0.03%
|-0.32%
|0.33%
|0.53%
|JPY
|-0.08%
|-0.09%
|-0.24%
|-0.27%
|-0.56%
|0.14%
|0.20%
|CAD
|0.19%
|0.19%
|-0.03%
|0.27%
|-0.31%
|0.32%
|0.51%
|AUD
|0.51%
|0.53%
|0.32%
|0.56%
|0.31%
|0.67%
|0.85%
|NZD
|-0.14%
|-0.14%
|-0.33%
|-0.14%
|-0.32%
|-0.67%
|0.17%
|CHF
|-0.28%
|-0.31%
|-0.53%
|-0.20%
|-0.51%
|-0.85%
|-0.17%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
The data from Australia showed earlier in the day that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 4% on a yearly basis in May. This reading followed the 3.6% increase recorded in April and came in above the market expectation of 3.8%. AUD/USD gathered bullish momentum after this data and climbed to its highest level in two weeks near 0.6700.
Statistics Canada reported on Wednesday that the annual CPI rose 2.9% in May, surpassing analysts' estimate for an increase of 2.6%. After falling toward 1.3600 with the immediate reaction to the hot inflation data, USD/CAD staged a rebound and was last seen moving up and down in a tight channel slightly above 1.3650.
GfK Consumer Confidence edged lower to -21.8 in Germany in July from -21.0. EUR/USD stays under modest pressure and trades below 1.0700 in the European morning on Wednesday.
Following Monday's rebound, GBP/USD struggled to preserve its bullish momentum and closed flat on Tuesday. The pair stays on the back foot and trades below 1.2700 early Wednesday.
After ending the day virtually unchanged on Tuesday, USD/JPY advances toward 160.00 in the early European session on Wednesday. In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Tuesday, May Retail Trade data from Japan will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Gold turned south and closed near $2,320 on Tuesday, erasing all of Monday's gains in the process. XAU/USD struggles to gain traction early Wednesday and fluctuates at around $2,315.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 1.0700 amid sustained USD strength
EUR/USD is trading near 1.0700, on the back foot early Wednesday. The pair is undermined by persistent US Dollar strength on a cautious mood, hawkish Fed expectations and higher US Treasury bond yields. Mid-tier US data is next in focus.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2700 amid mixed sentiment
GBP/USD holds below 1.2700, trading sideways for the second straight day on Wednesday. Divergent Fed-BoE policy outlooks and pre-UK election anxiety keep the pair in a familiar range. Attention turns to the mid-tier US data, as the UK calendar is data-dry.
Gold price flirts with weekly low amid Fed rate-cut uncertainty
Gold price stays weak for the second straight day amid the Fed’s hawkish outlook. A September rate cut by the Fed remains on the table, which caps gains for the USD.
BTC bounces off key support
Bitcoin tested crucial support on Monday, rebounding by 5.8%. Ethereum followed a similar pattern, retesting support on Monday and gaining 4.8% by Wednesday. Ripple trades below its daily resistance level of $0.50 but has shown resilience despite Bitcoin's decline.
Market versus the Fed
There has been a clear battle going on in financial markets. On the one side, the Fed continues to push out more hawkish leaning messages, and investors keep trying to look for any excuse to defy the Fed rate outlook, insisting on more rate cuts than less.