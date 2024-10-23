Forex Today: Choppy action continues ahead of BoC rate decision, more central bank speak

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, October 23:

The action in financial markets remain choppy early Wednesday following a relatively quiet Tuesday. The Bank of Canada (BoC) will announce monetary policy decisions later in the day. The US economic calendar will feature Existing Home Sales data for September and the Federal Reserve (Fed) will publish its Beige Book in the American session. Meanwhile, investors will keep a close eye on comments from major central bankers throughout the day.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.61% 0.49% 1.78% 0.05% 0.52% 0.55% 0.32% EUR -0.61% -0.18% 1.10% -0.50% -0.12% -0.16% -0.37% GBP -0.49% 0.18% 1.29% -0.44% 0.04% 0.06% -0.22% JPY -1.78% -1.10% -1.29% -1.72% -1.24% -1.17% -1.50% CAD -0.05% 0.50% 0.44% 1.72% 0.39% 0.56% 0.15% AUD -0.52% 0.12% -0.04% 1.24% -0.39% 0.10% -0.27% NZD -0.55% 0.16% -0.06% 1.17% -0.56% -0.10% -0.28% CHF -0.32% 0.37% 0.22% 1.50% -0.15% 0.27% 0.28% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Following Monday's rally, the US Dollar (USD) Index, which tracks the USD's valuation against a basket of six major currencies, registered small gains on Tuesday. The index holds steady above 104.00 in the European morning on Wednesday. Wall Street's main indexes closed little changed on Tuesday and US stock index futures trade marginally lower so far on the day.

EUR/USD edged lower on Tuesday and dropped below 1.0800 for the first time since early August. The pair stays in a consolidation phase near 1.0800 to start the European session on Wednesday. European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday that inflation numbers in the Eurozone are "relatively reassuring" but added that they can't jump to a conclusion that it's a done deal. Later in the day, Lagarde will speak on the European economic outlook at the 2024 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG).

The BoC is forecast to lower the policy rate by 50 basis points to 3.75% from 4.25%. Following the rate decision, Governor Tiff Macklem will speak on the policy outlook and respond to questions from the press starting at 14:30 GMT. USD/CAD closed in the red and snapped a three-day winning streak on Tuesday. The pair fluctuates in a narrow channel above 1.3800 early Wednesday.

Gold gathered bullish momentum and gained more than 1% on Tuesday. XAU/USD continued to stretch higher during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday and reached a new record-high above $2,750.

USD/JPY extends its uptrend on Wednesday and trades at its highest level since late July above 152.00. Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will speak at the IMF-hosted "Governors Talk" at 10.30 GMT.

GBP/USD recovered slightly but failed to stabilize above 1.3000 on Tuesday. The pair struggles to make a decisive move in either direction early Tuesday and continues to move sideways below 1.3000.