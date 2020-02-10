Forex Today: China tries to calm coronavirus-hit markets, dollar remains strong, Bitcoin battles $10,000

Here is what you need to know on Monday, February 10:
The coronavirus has already taken the lives of over 900 people and infected over 40,000. While the disease continues spreading, the People's Bank of China has announced fresh measures to provide liquidity via re-lending funds and soothe markets.
Chinese consumer inflation rose by 5.4% in January – the fastest in eight years and due to soaring pork prices– while producer prices advanced by 0.1%. Moreover, several factories in the mainland are returning to production, providing a semblance of calm.
Markets are mixed amid news of the outbreak and the dollar is consolidating its gains, with EUR/USD remaining close to 1.0950, GBP/USD around 1.29 and USD/JPY close to 110. US Non-Farm Payrolls showed an increase of 225,000 jobs in January, better than originally expected and wages rose by 3.1% yearly. Gold has stabilized around $1,570.
Oil prices are on the back foot as Russia seems reluctant to bring forward a meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC members. The country sees no urgent need to cut production despite a recommendation for a 600kbpd recommendation by the group's technical committee.
Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence is set to show a drop in business sentiment. German and French industrial figures dropped sharply in December, in publications that weighed on the euro last week.
UK: Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning infrastructure spending to fulfill election promises. The pound suffered from fears of a no-deal Brexit last week.
Michelle Bowman and Patrick Harker, two members of the Federal Reserve, will speak later today and comment on recent upbeat figures.
Cryptocurrencies have been extending their gains over the weekend with Bitcoin topping $10,000 and Ethereum advancing to $225.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD prints longest daily losing run since November
EUR/USD has registered its longest daily losing streak since November. The single currency is likely to remain under pressure with virus scare continuing to dominate the market sentiment. Focus on Eurozone's Sentix Investor Confidence (Feb) due at 09:00 GMT.
GBP/USD struggles around 10-week low amid hard Brexit fears
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2900 while heading into the London open on Monday. While broad US dollar strength has been weighing on the pair off-late, expectations of a hard Brexit recently disappointed the Cable traders.
Forex Today: China coronavirus deaths top SARS, upbeat CPI rescues the Aussie
The Chinese factories and offices returned to work on Monday, as the country continued to battle the coronavirus epidemic, with the death toll surpassed the 900 figure as well that of SARS. The market mood was largely somber, barring a brief lift following a big beat on the Chinese CPI data.
Gold: Retreats to 200-HMA, bearish candle on weekly chart
Gold has surrendered gains seen in early Asia and could revisit the Feb. 5 low of $1,548 during the week ahead. The yellow metal is currently trading around the 200-hour moving average (HMA) at $1,570, having hit a high of $1,576 in early Asia.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.