Forex Today: CAD and MXN under pressure, USD recovers modestly ahead of FOMC Minutes

Following the bearish action seen at the beginning of the week, the US Dollar (USD) recovers modestly early Tuesday. The US economic calendar will feature Housing Price Index for September, New Home Sales data for October and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for November. Later in the day, the Federal Reserve will release the minutes of the November policy meeting.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.53% -0.13% -0.05% 1.08% 0.28% 0.28% -0.49% EUR 0.53% 0.23% -0.11% 1.02% 0.74% 0.23% -0.54% GBP 0.13% -0.23% -0.35% 0.80% 0.49% 0.00% -0.77% JPY 0.05% 0.11% 0.35% 1.13% 0.77% 0.40% -0.25% CAD -1.08% -1.02% -0.80% -1.13% -0.64% -0.78% -1.57% AUD -0.28% -0.74% -0.49% -0.77% 0.64% -0.50% -1.27% NZD -0.28% -0.23% -0.00% -0.40% 0.78% 0.50% -0.77% CHF 0.49% 0.54% 0.77% 0.25% 1.57% 1.27% 0.77% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

News of Donald Trump nominating fund manager Scott Bessent as the US Treasury Secretary triggered a USD selloff early Monday. Later in the day, reports of Israel and Lebanon closing in on a ceasefire agreement boosted risk sentiment, putting additional weight on the USD. However, markets seem to have adopted a cautious stance on Tuesday after Trump said he would impose a 25% tax on all products entering the country from Canada and Mexico and an additional 10% tariff on goods from China as one of his first executive orders. At the time of press, the USD Index was in positive territory above 107.00 and US stock index futures were trading flat.

EUR/USD benefited from the selling pressure surrounding the USD on Monday and registered daily gains. The pair struggles to find a foothold in the European morning on Tuesday and trades below 1.0500.

Gold came under heavy pressure amid easing geopolitical tensions on Monday and lost over 3%. XAU/USD consolidates its losses above $2,600 early Tuesday.

After rising above 1.2600, GBP/USD lost its bullish momentum and ended the first day of the week little changed. The pair continues to edge lower to begin the European session and was last seen trading at around 1.2550.

USD/CAD shot higher on Trump's tariff remarks and reached its highest level since April 2020 above 1.4150. The pair stages a downward correction and trades near 1.4100 in the European morning. Similarly, the Mexican Peso stays under pressure against the USD on Tuesday, with USD/MXN rising more than 1% on the day at 20.5875.

USD/JPY registered small losses on Monday. The pair stays relatively quiet on Tuesday and fluctuates in a narrow band at around 154.00.