Forex Today: Aussie benefits from AU jobs report, trade/Brexit uncertainties prevail

Forex Today remains a little quiet with the same old stories surrounding trade and Brexit that negatively affect market’s risk-tone. However, the Australian Dollar (AUD) takes the bids based on upbeat AU unemployment rate. The US Treasury Secretary earlier pressed the risk-off while showing a lack response from China while the dragon nation’s retaliation over the US State Department’s notice raised bars for any successful trade deal between the two global powers. Further, Hong Kong issue is still on the table with the pro-democracy lawmakers calling the leader Carrier Lam to step down during the legislative session. On the Brexit front, no major solution is yet out despite the European Union (EU), French and German leaders’ optimism surrounding the deal.
The AUD/USD is undoubtedly the winner of the session (till now) while USD/CHF stands on the other extreme. Gold and Japanese Yen (JPY) benefits from the safe-haven demand whereas WTI Crude Oil stays mostly unchanged around $53.00 amid geopolitical tension and higher than previous stockpile data from the American Petroleum Institute (API). Moving on, NZD/USD had no major catalysts then to cheer the upbeat data at largest customer Australia while USD/CAD kept the volume low amid US-China worries.
Main Topics in Asia
BOJ effect: Japan's corporate debt yield hits record low of 0.0000000091% - Bloomberg
Australian bond yields rise on upbeat Aussie labor data
Australian Unemployment rate 0.1% lower and AUD rallies some 30 pips
UK's Labor Party to support second referendum on possible new Brexit deal
BoE Carney: Negative rates have not hurt profits in Europe
RBA Assistant Governor: Rate cuts have taken account of the expected evolution of the housing cycle
US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: As of now there is no invitation from China for more trade talks in Beijing
Outlook does not look pretty for UK PM Boris Johnson in vote on Brexit deal - Sky News
ECB’s Villeroy: The causes of the slowdown in the euro-area are mainly external
Key Focus Ahead
While the two-day-old EU Summit is in the spotlight, for now, Swiss Trade Balance, UK Retail Sales, and the US housing/manufacturing data can offer intermediate moves to the market. It should also be noted that comments from the Federal Reserve policymakers and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor, up for publishing during the later part of the day, will also be the key to follow. Furthermore, trade headlines now bear the burden of political tussle and will have larger impact in a case of positive surprises.
EUR/USD: Upside remains capped below 1.1085/90 with eyes on EU summit
EUR/USD stays inside the rising channel but fails to overcome 1.1085/90 multiple resistance area. ECB policymakers differ from favoring further monetary easing. A lack of major data keeps highlighting Brexit drama for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD consolidates below 5-month tops, focus remains on key EU summit
The incoming positive Brexit headlines helped reverse an early dip on Wednesday. Fed rate cut expectations continued weighing on the USD and remained supportive. Thursday’s key focus will be on the highly-anticipated European Council summit.
USD/JPY awaits fresh catalysts, likely stemming from Brexit developments
USD/JPY holding in a narrow range of between a low of 108.64 and 108.76 so far. Ears to the ground for Brexit headlines, stealing the show.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside remains capped below 1.1085/90 with eyes on EU summit
Despite benefiting from downbeat US data and shift in ECB policymakers’ bias, the EUR/USD pair stays below key resistance-zone while taking rounds to 1.1077.
GBP/USD consolidates below 5-month tops, focus remains on key EU summit
The GBP/USD pair was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Thursday and consolidated the overnight positive move to five-month tops.
USD/JPY awaits fresh catalysts, likely stemming from Brexit developments
USD/JPY stuck to a narrow 108.60-108.85 range overnight and the pair has shown little sign of budging in Asia today so far. There have been some less than optimistic trade headlines overnight.
Gold: Under pressure in Asia, $1,477 is key support
Gold created an inside bar candle on Wednesday, signaling indecision in the market. A break below the candle's low of $1,477 would put the bears in a commanding position.
US Retail Sales: Reports of their death have been greatly exaggerated
Retail sales unexpectedly fell in September for the first time in seven months and the GDP component control group was flat, eliciting concerns that the manufacturing contraction might be starting to damage the far larger consumer sector.